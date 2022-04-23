Mario Vargas Llosa was hospitalized in Madrid for covid-19 – Music and Books – Culture

The Nobel Prize for Literature Mario Vargas Llosa, 86, is admitted to a clinic in Madrid due to “some complications related” to covid-19, but “he is progressing favorably”.

In a brief statement posted on Twitter, His children Álvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana assured this Friday that they are with their father and that, thanks to the treatment, he is better.

“He and his family appreciate the signs of affection we are receiving and ask the press to respect his privacy,” the message concludes.

The entry of the Spanish-Peruvian writer occurred “a few days ago” after his situation became complicated due to covid-19, which had already forced him to remain isolated at his home in Madrid.

For that reason, The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) postponed the act scheduled for last Tuesday, in which Mario Vargas Llosa was going to talk with the director of the entity, Santiago Muñoz Machado, about his book “Cervantes” and that was going to mark the beginning of the Cervantes Week, on the occasion of the awarding of the Cervantes Prize.

The act, which had initially been postponed until next Monday, will finally be held on May 25, sources from the RAE confirmed to EFE.

Vargas Llosa (Arequipa, Peru, 1936) has, in addition to the Nobel Prize awarded in 2010, other recognitions such as the Cervantes in 1994 and the Prince of Asturias for Letters in 1986, and is the author of works such as “The city and the dogs” ( 1963) and “The Feast of the Goat” (2000).

EFE

He was admitted to a clinic in Madrid. Thanks to the treatment, his condition is evolving favorably. He and his family appreciate the signs of affection we are receiving and ask the press to respect his privacy.

Alvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana Vargas Llosa – Álvaro Vargas Llosa (@AlvaroVargasLl) April 22, 2022

