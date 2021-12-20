Mario Vespasiani: M-ETHEREUM, Expanding Universe

The new series of works by Mario Vespasiani entitled M-Ethereum was created during the second half of 2021 and summarizes the expansion of consciousness through the metaphor of the spatial dimension. According to the artist, this long period of various emergencies that we are still experiencing is leading the most sensitive people to a greater level of awareness, understanding of their own interiority and of the invisible processes that regulate worlds. From this consideration Vespasiani takes the cosmos and its inhabitants as a reference and describes with his peculiar chromatic ability, sidereal atmospheres in which he invites us to be sailors of the stars, not only with the eyes but also with the imagination, which allows you to cross these scenarios as active protagonists rather than spectators.

In this intergalactic exploration we pass wormholes and nebulae, constellations and planets of the most surprising tones. The fluidity of matter ignites, the clouds become waves capable of bending space, of bending present and past lives, memories and perspectives. Vespasiani depicts a dimensional passage, which concerns both the sensory and the spiritual aspects of each one. In his cosmos appear trails of dust and luminous symbols, flashes in the dark and endless panoramas in which his vision of art is perceived as a universe that regenerates itself continuously.

Vespasiani throughout his career, one cycle after another and theme after theme, affirmed that the task of art is not one of decoration or stylistic repetition, but of evolution, of constant growth from references Zen, capable of surpassing the knowledge gained without having to systematically recall it as confirmation of a talent. These very recent works depict perpetual expansion, with a view to a knowledge that intertwines mysticism and science, tradition and innovation. What the artist describes to us is that part of the universe observed by his space rover Enoch traveling to M-Ethereum, a physical place or a mental state that invites us to discover, by observing the trajectories, the visions brought back by the interdimensional journey.

The vehicle Enoch represents in its flaming colors a symbol of freedom and cosmic brotherhood, which manifests itself to other civilizations present in the galaxy not with the arrogance of weapons or with the authoritarian occupation but with the universal language of art, with the nuances of great harmony which governs all creation. Mario Vespasiani takes yet another step towards the awareness and development of the potential present in the human mind to generate worlds. This step towards M-Ethereum it implies an extra-corporal emotion, which opens the gaze and the conscience on other borders that ask the new humanity to be not only matter but also vibration. And in perfect consonance, this generous and curious universe creates incessantly, just like Vespasiani’s imagination.

The fourth dimension and the degrees of freedom: mysticism, science and the astral universe

Physicists and engineers refer to degrees of freedom when they talk about the size of a space, such as a space of size 1 it is what we can travel in only one direction both in one direction and in another, like the railway rails. There size 2 is what we can verify by moving on a playing field, while the third it is that of a submarine or a helicopter that can modify the three degrees of freedom. If of fourth dimension we can talk by adding the time factor to the previous three, we are aware that ours remains a three-dimensional gaze, while a four-dimensional gaze of a hypothetical hyper-person would be able to see both the outside and our inside, just like in an X-ray. A quality that nevertheless belonged to mystics and charismatics capable of uniting all the points of our body as if within a ray of light. From this point of view we can also consider the existence of parallel universes, the physical and the astral, passing through the Christian vision of the three parallel kingdoms, hell and heaven that overlap the earthly world as opposed to each other.

The importance of Mario Vespasiani’s research lies precisely in having immediately understood the strength of the light emanating from the use he makes of colors. Starting from the assumption that although the material universe extends beyond our vision – even with the help of the most powerful telescopes this does not prevent our interiority from having a wider and more lucid view – the artist worked by crossing two hypothesis: it exists in the mind of a supreme being and all our actions, thoughts and feelings would be nothing more than the product of this being and in that mind our existence develops according to its imagination. But it is also possible that only a part of our being lives in the observable three-dimensional universe and we are only aware of this. According to Vespasiani – who has always faced this concept and developed in four exhibitions conceived as direct dialogues with the great masters of Italian art from Mario Schifano and Osvaldo Licini, from Lorenzo Lotto to Mario Giacomelli – the fourth dimension is not only a spatial condition but also a type of knowledge, an awareness of a higher reality.

From science to philosophy, from mysticism to literature, Mario Vespasiani’s artistic research is captured in the principle of light. As well as two twins, of which the first, an astronaut traveling in orbit, on his return to earth will be much younger than his brother – according to the theory of relativity, for which time slows down with speed – even a certain art can bend both space and time and in front of it we feel inexplicably attracted even if unknown, to the point of changing our perception of the here and now. The history of art has shown us that some artists have a type of cosmic consciousness, made up of pure sensations that can be grasped by combining the harmony that regulates shapes and colors with the luminous power they express. Vespasiani adopts a mathematical mind without abandoning the figurative, which nevertheless leads to considerations of a spiritual nature according to which All is One and the One is Infinite. What if M-Ethereum was it an exhortation that the author gives us, an expanded way of looking towards a more ethereal, vivid and transparent reality?

M-Ethereum on video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gG13wf0TYU

From 21 December 2021



As was the case for the Darknights exhibition, with 2021 Vespasiani’s projects change mode of use. The exhibition venues are not communicated directly but are revealed through clues. details.A new course embarked on by an art that wants to highlight the complexity of the contents and the idea of ​​research.

Mario Vespasiani (1978) is an Italian visual artist

Research:

He inaugurates the first exhibition when he is not yet twenty and to date he has exhibited throughout the national territory, in galleries, museums, places of worship and in unusual contexts. Over time, his research has also interested scholars from various disciplines, ranging from theology to astrophysics, from anthropology to philosophy. It is expressed through a symbolic alphabet that is based on the revelations of Christian mysticism and on the alchemical practice of painting. Attentive observer of the natural laws and teachings of oriental wisdom, his work should be understood as a continuation of the universal creative work, from which to grasp the spiritual feeling.

