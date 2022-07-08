Marion Cotillard’s festival look and Keira Knightley’s ‘gotic-chic’ vibe at the Chanel party

Paris is the epicenter of the fashion world. Maximum sophistication and glamor at Chanelevent, the Chanel fashion show that took place during Fashion Week in the French capital on July 5. They outshone a groundbreaking Marion Cotillardwith a look party vintage, based on shorts, crystal stockings and pumps; a gothic-romantic Keira Knightley; and Sigourney Weaver, who surprised with a biker’Very Elvis’ in Vegas.

The Frenchwoman, who a few days ago triumphed at the Teatro Real in Madrid with the work Joan of Arc at the stake, has left Chanelevent attendees speechless, one of the most anticipated fashion shows in Paris. Marion Cotillard has chosen a total look from the host firm, Chanel, very much like a summer festival, with a frilly shirt with a powerful floral print and black shorts, which she has combined with crystal stockings and pumps. The vintage point, the glasses-paste round black crystals









The actress Keira Knightley, very thin, has chosen a set of gothic-romantic roll. all black for a neck dress halter with lace details, transparencies and bows. The best, the accessories, from Chanel. Above all, two-tone shoes. A must have. Keira was hand in hand with her husband, the British musician James Righton.









Sigourney Weaver hit with a suck glitter, in rock plan very Elvis-esque. Her star accessory, the navy blue Chanel quilted mini bag.







