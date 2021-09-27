Marion Laboure: Bitcoin is the gold of the 21st century

In an official document from the bank, it is speculated that bitcoin could play a role as a hedge against inflation

Deutsche Bank Research analyst, Marion Laboure, he said he sees Bitcoin as potentially 21st century gold.

Deutsche Bank’s Marion Laboure: “I could potentially see #Bitcoin to become the 21st century gold “ – Bloqport (@Bloqport) September 26, 2021

The claim was made by Laboure in a published video on the official Deutsche Bank website, in which the analyst talks about how he believes the development of digital currencies will shape the future of payments.

Who is Marion Laboure of Deutsche Bank

Marion Laboure is a senior economist and market strategist at Deutsche Bank, and also teaches economics and finance at Harvard University.

She has often dealt with monetary policy and Business Insider named her one of the eleven leading crypto minds this year.

On the page of the bank’s official website where the video is reported, we also read that the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies of over a trillion dollars makes them “too important to be ignored ”.

Laboure states that Bitcoin is a very different asset from traditional fiat currencies, which are backed by governments and are legal tender. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is currently legal tender only in El Salvador.

BTC’s supply is fixed, with about 89% already issued, and this makes it possible to hedge against inflation, given that, on the other hand, with regard to fiat currencies, many central banks that control their supply on the other hand, they have significantly increased it in recent years.

Laboure says that people have always looked for assets that weren’t controlled by governments, and that gold has played just that role for centuries.

At this point it explicitly says:

“And yes, I could potentially see Bitcoin become the digital gold of the 21st century.”

The analyst recalls that in the past even gold has been volatile, although today bitcoin remains a risky asset, too volatile to be a reliable store of value. It also expects it to remain very volatile in the near future as well.

Claims that approx two thirds of BTCs are used as a form of investment or for financial speculation, with few large purchases or sales that can also have a significant impact on the balance between supply and demand.

According to Laboure, the value of bitcoin it will continue to rise or fall depending on what people believe it is worth, with small shifts in investor perceptions that can have large impacts on the price.

Already in March Deutsche Bank issued a report in which it was explicitly said that Bitcoin was now too important to be ignored, and already in November of last year they admitted that BTC was used as a hedge against inflation.

Indeed, even in 2019 have already begun to speculate that cryptocurrencies may even have the potential to replace fiat currencies in the long run.

This is the first time they admit that there is a possibility that bitcoin could cover a role comparable to that of gold on the financial markets, although they make it clear that between gold and bitcoin there is still a huge difference due to volatility.

Deutsche Bank and the shares

Deutsche Bank, of all German banks, it is one of those with the greatest reputation for unscrupulousness, which may have played some kind of role in the major problems the bank has had in recent years.

Its share price after the 2008 financial crisis literally plummeted, going from $ 114 at the beginning of 2008 to the current $ 12.7, or with a loss of 88% in twelve years, even if starting from the minimum reached in March 2020 ($ 5) the stock has already appreciated by 160%.