Maripily Rivera falls in love with her fans by showing herself without makeup in a bra and panties

Maripily Rivera She is one of the spoiled celebrities who always ignites the imagination of all her followers. For this reason, she generated a lot of commotion in a recent video in which he boasts a great body and appears without a drop of makeup.

A few days ago, the Puerto Rican published a clip through her official Instagram account where she was admired posing standing up, dressed in a bra that barely covers her front attributes and an animal print thongwhile exhibiting with the camera of her cell phone those turned charms of temptation that characterize her. But what caught my attention the most, was that the presenter showed her face as she rarely does¡to washed face!

“So natural with my relaxed face waiting for my makeup artist @epyjoel 💖 to make me beautiful for my #Pinkbirthdayparty today,” the businesswoman also wrote in the publication where many expressed how good she looks without wearing makeup.

“you look beautiful without makeup 🥰”, “You really look super pretty naturally 😍😍” and “Much better without the 10 pounds of makeup you always put on your eyes 😲🔥🌻”, are some of the messages that are repeated by dozens.

As if that were not enough, Maripily Rivera also took the opportunity to upload an infamous postcard in which she appears from behind, in front of a jacuzzi, showing off her impressive curves in a string thong so tiny it almost disappears behind her.

