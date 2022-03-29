Marisa Tomei asks her goddaughter Zoë Kravitz for advice

Marisa Tomei has been in the entertainment industry for a long time. But her popularity has blossomed again in recent years. The veteran actor plays Aunt May in the Spiderman movies, often showcasing what it’s like to be a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2022, Tomei talked about his sweet relationship with her goddaughter, Zoë Kravitz, revealing that he occasionally asks her for advice.

What did Marisa Tomei say about asking Zoë Kravitz for advice?

(L to R): Marisa Tomei, Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz attend the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Sunset Tower Hotel on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. | Jeff Vespa/VF1/WireImage

Marisa Tomei has many fans, but few of them probably realize that she is the godmother of another famous actor, Zoë Kravitz. Tomei revealed this while she was talking to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon host.

hosted kravitz saturday night live in March 2022. Fallon, former SNL cast member, asked Tomei if she offered Kravitz any words of wisdom as a previous host.

“She needs no advice,” Tomei replied. “She has it. I mean, I was there to cheer her on, of course.” She added: “I ask you his as advice.”

How did Tomei become Kravitz’s godmother?

Marisa Tomei and Lisa Bonet, the mother of Zoë Kravitz, have known each other since long before they were both famous. As Tomei revealed to Fallon in her interview, she met Bonet in an acting class when they were both young. The two up-and-coming artists formed a close connection. They maintained a friendship that lasted many ups and downs, including a co-starring role on the sitcom. a different world.

When Bonet and her then-husband, Lenny Kravitz, welcomed their daughter in December 1988, Bonet named Tomei as the child’s godmother. And Marissa Tomei and Zoë Kravitz have stayed very close over the years. In a joint 2018 interview with InStyle, they discussed their bond.

“Seeing you cultivate your own style and seeing you move through the world as you grow, you keep grasping more of who you are, going deeper into yourself,” Tomei praised his goddaughter. Kravitz also talked about her close connection with Tomei. She called it part of her personal “support system.” Kravitz pointed out how important it is for women to form strong bonds.

Tomei and Kravitz share a special superhero connection

Marissa Tomei isn’t just Zoë Kravitz’s godmother. According to PopSugar, the actor also has this title for Bonet’s two children with Jason Momoa, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf. While the two young children remain out of the spotlight, Tomei and Kravitz share their friendship with the audience as adults. And both artists are experiencing the best of their careers, even though they star in competing superhero franchises.

While Tomei appears in the MCU, Kravitz made his debut in the DC world in the batman. She played Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman. With Kravitz also making waves in the blockbuster world, perhaps there’s a chance the godmother and goddaughter will find a way to work together on a future project.

