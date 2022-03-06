Marisa Tomei From ‘Spider-Man’ Returns Saying She Wasn’t Paid For Pete Davidson’s ‘King of Staten Island’ Movie

Marisa Tomei tries to limit the damage after claiming this week that she was stiff about playing Pete Davidson’s mother in The King of Staten Island.

“I was actually talking to Pete today, because I was like, ‘I never got paid for this. Have? In this age of transparency, can we talk? », she said. Rolling Stone in an interview published Thursday about the Judd Apatow-directed film written by Davidson and based on the loss of his firefighter father during 9/11.

Tomei was quick to follow up on the bold claim by giving up any worries about payment because she had a “great time.”

“Judd’s improv approach, which is huge, intimidated me,” he added. “I’m with all these stand-ups. It was so liberating. I really changed the way I approach each character in the future.

The payment comment was buried in the question and answer session, where Tomei discussed the role of Tom Holland’s Aunt May in Spider-Man: No Coming Home and lose her Oscar, which she won in 1993 for Best Supporting Actress in my cousin viny. (Turns out the golden statue was hidden in her mother’s house.)

But a source said page 6 Saturday that Tomei had not only been paid, but received over a million dollars in advance. “Marisa Tomei was paid 100% for the film,” said a source close to the production. “She is clearly confused.”

Although Tomei’s representatives did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment, they said Rolling Stone the actress was paid for the film. The confusion concerned Tomei referring to “obscure details of the contract”.

In a full statement to People, Tomei clarified, “Of course, I was paid for the work I did. I didn’t forget to just open my mailbox. There are a lot of arcane contractual details I’ll spare you, but that’s what I meant.

The King of Staten Island, in which Davidson starred and served as executive producer, was released in June 2020. The dark comedy continued to gross $40 million amid the pandemic, going $35 million over budget. according to the hollywood reporter.

But the alleged payment issue aside, Tomei said he had a great time during the film, even praising Davidson, saying, “It’s so fucking real and it’s not filtered, but it’s very sensitive. So it’s almost an irresistible combination. And it’s beautiful, although I played[his mom].”