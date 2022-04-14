Marisol Aguirre: Christian Meier’s ex-wife confirms LIVE that she fell in love once again: It’s a churro, On everyone’s lips, video

It opened the doors to his heart! Marisol Aguirre’s eyes shine, because she is in love again. The actress said that a gentleman conquered her heart, thanks to her sister Celine who introduced him to her, and gave more details about the great moment that she lives.

The ex-wife of Christian Meier, with whom she has a cordial relationship for the good of her three children, appeared on the program “On everyone’s lips” to talk about her feelings.

“And how do I ask for a boyfriend like her? How handsome, sister! How about the brother-in-law?”, she asked. tula rodriguez to Celina. “I introduced him to him, it’s the best, I love him,” replied the also actress and ex-partner of Micki González.

Then the host of ‘On everyone’s lips’ consulted about her romance that has her same temperate fifteen-year-old. “I’m happy. He is a churro, of course. If life is about being happy? Absolutely,” said Marisol, 51.

Stefano Meier: “Logically, I will never be able to do the race my dad did”

the firstborn of Marisol Aguirre and Christian Meier, Stefano Meier, surprised by telling details of his career. “I moved (to the United States) to study acting, seek new challenges, expand my career and do it here, start from scratch,” he said.

“Acting was something I always grew up with more than anything because of my parents’ career. I was always a big fan of movies, theater, which always caught my attention, and music all my life, “he added.

Celine Aguirre also gives details of her sentimental life

Celine Aguirre He was also encouraged to comment on his sentimental status after separating from Miki González in 2019, and assured that he still “does not have the pleasure” of meeting his current young partner, but his children do.

However, the artist clarified that she is single, and like her sister, ruled out that she is going to remarry after considering how tedious it is to process a divorce. Let us remember that she separated from the rocker after an ampay with the photographer Domingo Giribaldi.

Marisol Aguirre and Kukuli Morante donate blood to children suffering from cancer

The artists made their donation through Dona Móvil, an itinerant unit that travels through various districts in search of new volunteers. They were also encouraged to send a message to all their followers so that they also join this solidarity cause, as they can save many lives.

“I invite you to donate blood, if you sign up, the Mobile Donate goes to your house and you donate from the comfort of your home… Please, we can save many lives with our blood. Let’s always do it,” he said. Marisol Aguirre.

Marisol Aguirre: “I have conquered through my stomach”

The popular “Sparrow” reappeared flying on the small screen. The actress Marisol Aguirre faced Aldo Miyashiro in “My Mom Cooks Better Than Yours”. She not only had to cook, but she also danced and dealt with the onion challenge.

“I have also conquered my stomach. And currently it is part of my love to cook for others, for my children, sometimes I make two dishes to please everyone. My friends tell me, ‘and Mari, we get together to have a wine, but you cook.’ Through food I show my love,” he said.