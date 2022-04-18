Entertainment

Marisol Aguirre confessed what her relationship with Christian Meier was like: “She never wanted me to act” | sparrow | shows

Marisol Aguirre She has been separated from Christian Meier for several years, but on this occasion she talked about the relationship with the actor and her children. In addition, she commented that she left acting at the request of the popular ‘Zorro’, since she had to dedicate herself to her children while Meier continued with her professional career.

