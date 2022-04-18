Marisol Aguirre confessed what her relationship with Christian Meier was like: “She never wanted me to act” | sparrow | shows

Marisol Aguirre She has been separated from Christian Meier for several years, but on this occasion she talked about the relationship with the actor and her children. In addition, she commented that she left acting at the request of the popular ‘Zorro’, since she had to dedicate herself to her children while Meier continued with her professional career.

“He never wanted me to act because he wanted me to be in the house with the boys and because (in some way) if I worked, we were not going to be able to visit him on vacation, ”said the soap opera actress, who became popular in the Gorrión series, at first.

“If he worked, surely our marriage would have lasted much less. For that, I sacrificed my career, so that he continues and I can accompany him with my children everywhere, “he also said in an interview with El Comercio.

Marisol Aguirre and the current relationship with Christian Meier

Far from having a friendship, Marisol Aguirre confirmed that she is estranged from Christian Meier and the only connection between the two is the children of the actors. In addition, he clarified that at this time he only seeks to enjoy his life.

“There is no longer this conversation that we used to have to decide who the boys stay with for the weekend. Now my children are grown up, each one is doing their things by his side. Now, he has been with all three. Now, the one who has to dedicate himself to his already big, well-formed, precious, cute, well-made children, is him. And it’s up to me to enjoy life.” accurate.

Why did Marisol Aguirre and Christian Meier separate?

The protagonists of Sparrow divorced in 2009 after 14 years of relationship. This information bounced around the media and it was speculated that there were cases of violence, but Marisol denied the rumors of what happened.

“I am here as a mother of three children to clarify that all those headlines are false, Christian has never punched me or assaulted me. I have never said it”, said Aguirre in an interview for Magaly.