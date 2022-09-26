Marisol Franco and 9 defendants in the case of César “el Abusador” agree with the MP to plead guilty

Ten accused of being part of the network led by César Emilio Peralta (Caesar the Abuser), reached an agreement with the Public Ministry, in order to plead guilty, for a suspended sentence ranging from 3 to 7 years in prison.

However, the agreement must be approved by Judge Franchesca Pontentini, of the Second Investigating Court of the National District, empowered to hear the request to open a trial against the 43 defendants of the case, between people and companies.

Among those who reached agreement is Marisol Franco, sentimental partner of César el Abusador, who admits guilt in exchange for a suspended sentence of five years in prison and the delivery of assets to the Public Ministry.

The agreement is carried out by the Specialized Attorney for Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.

In the accusatory file, consisting of 725 pages, new defendants are mentioned, among whom are Melchor Antonio Alcántara Damirón, a construction businessman; Genri Daniel Santana Badía, Jhonan Alexander Ureña Martínez, Biancis Evangeline Castellanos Miranda, Reynaldo Alberto Canela and Ramón Reinaldo Guerra Molina and that during the investigations carried out it was determined that the network mobilized some 3,500 million pesos.

In addition, prosecutors filed charges for drug trafficking and money laundering against Franco, Octavio Dotel, Rafael Reyes, José Bernabé Quiterio, alias Niño; Alan Gilberto Bueno Alcequiez alias Alan Dollar; Erick de la Cruz, Natanael Castro Cordero alias Nato, indicated as the right-hand man of César Emilio Peralta alias Cesar the Abuser.

Seized Assets

According to the file, a part of the assets occupied are in debit accounts, bank accounts (Dominican pesos, US dollars and euros), consumption in credit cards (Dominican pesos and US dollars), purchase and sale of foreign currency (euros, US dollars and euros), international payments (US dollars), remittances (US dollars), financial certificates, loan payments and lines of credit, among other transactions.

Cease “the abuser” fell in August 2019 after the Dominican authorities dismantled his alleged money laundering and drug trafficking network, after an investigation of almost three years.

The alleged drug trafficker is detained in the United States after being extradited to the United States.