Marisol Franco, sentimental partner of César el Abusador, seeks to obtain his freedom

Marisol Mercedes Franco, sentimental partner of Cesar Emilio Peralta “Caesar the Abuser”seeks today to obtain his freedom before the Second Court of Instruction of the National District, who knows the preliminary trial against 43 people physical and legal for money laundering.

The accused, who is under house arrest, requests through her lawyer Joaquín Benezario, the variation of the coercion measure, for economic guarantee, exit impediment and periodic presentation.

Likewise, three others involved in the case of the network directed by César el Abusador, they also seek the variation of the coercion measure, for economic guarantee, exit impediment and periodic presentation.

César Peralta’s sentimental partner was arrested in December 2020, during a raid on the Naco Blue Tower.

Franco is accused by the Public Ministry of collaborate “in the money laundering scheme of the organization leadered by Cesar Emilio Peralta “acquiring goods that exceed RD$25 million, in addition to having benefited from illicit profits knowing that they came from drug trafficking.”

In addition to Mercedes Franco, Melchor Antonio Alcántara Damirón, a construction businessman; Genri Daniel Santana Badía, Jhonan Alexander Ureña Martínez, Biancis Evangeline Castellanos Miranda, Reynaldo Alberto Canela and Ramón Reinaldo Guerra Molina and that during the investigations carried out it was determined that the network mobilized some 3,500 million of weights.

Likewise, Octavio Dotel, Rafael Reyes, José Bernabé Quiterio, alias Niño; Alan Gilberto Bueno Alcequiez alias Alan Dollar; Erick de la Cruz, Nathanael Castro Cordero, alias Nato; designated as Cesar Emilio Peralta’s right hand man aka Cesar the Abuser.

César El Abusador fell in August 2019 when the Dominican authorities dismantled his alleged money laundering and drug trafficking networkafter an investigation of almost three years.

The alleged drug trafficker is in the United States, after being extradited from Colombia.

Seized Assets

According to the file, part of the seized assets are in debit accounts, bank accounts (Dominican pesos, US dollars and euros), credit card consumption (Dominican pesos and US dollars), purchase and sale of foreign currency (euros, US dollars US dollars and euros), international payments (US dollars), remittances (US dollars), financial certificates, loan payments and lines of credit, among other transactions.