Marisol Franco, sentimental partner of César el Abusador, will remain under house arrest

The Second Court of Instruction of the National District this afternoon refused to vary the measure of coercion of Marisol Mercedes Franco, sentimental partner of Cesar Emilio Peralta “Caesar the Abuser”who is under house arrest.

The court made the decision by rejecting a petition presented by the defendant’s lawyer, Joaquín Benezario, who sought the variation of the coercion measure, for economic guarantee, exit impediment and periodic presentation.

The court based its decision, considering that the proposals that gave rise to the house arrest of the accused have not changed, who together with 42 natural and legal persons are accused of being part of the money laundering network directed by César El Abusador.

César Peralta’s sentimental partner was arrested in December 2020, during a raid on the Naco Blue Tower.

Franco is accused by the Public Ministry of collaborating in the money laundering scheme of the organization led by César Emilio Peralta, “acquiring goods that exceed RD$25 million, in addition to having benefited from illicit profits knowing that they came from drug trafficking.”

In addition to Mercedes Franco, Melchor Antonio Alcántara Damirón, a construction businessman; Genri Daniel Santana Badía, Jhonan Alexander Ureña Martínez, Biancis Evangeline Castellanos Miranda, Reynaldo Alberto Canela and Ramón Reinaldo Guerra Molina and that during the investigations carried out it was determined that the network mobilized some 3,500 million pesos.

Likewise, Octavio Dotel, Rafael Reyes, José Bernabé Quiterio (Child); Alan Gilberto Bueno Alcequiez (Alan Dollar); Erick de la Cruz, Natanael Castro Cordero (Nato), designated as the right-hand man of César Emilio Peralta alias Cesar El Abusador.

Caesar the Abuser fell in August 2019 when the Dominican authorities dismantled his alleged money laundering and drug trafficking network, after an investigation of almost three years.

The alleged drug trafficker is in the United States, after being extradited from Colombia.