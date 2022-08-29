Marita Barreto questions “unnecessary delay” in the resolution of preventive detention against Yenifer Paredes and José Medina

the top prosecutor Marita Barretowho leads the Special Team of Prosecutors against the Corruption of Power (EFICCOP), maintained that the rescheduling of the hearing to read the resolution of the request for preventive detention against Yenifer Paredes and José Medina, represents an “unnecessary delay” on the part of Judge Johnny Gómez Balboa who contravened a rule of the Judiciary.

“This fact, without a doubt, contravenes what is established by Administrative Resolution No. 129-2020 of the Executive Council of the Judiciary. It is an internal rule that judges have that (…) regulates the functions of the jurisdictional body on immediate measures for the reactivation of the jurisdictional bodies of the Judicial Power,” he said.

This norm, as he explained, indicates that the magistrate “has the power to be able to issue his rulings, only the operative part, making a minimum summary regarding the considering part so that, later, he can notify the complete resolution.”

“That has not happened in the present case and has brought with it a series of questions, such as the fact of an unnecessary delay, from my point of view, because he was perfectly able at 6pm (last Friday) to read only the operative part in related to it,” he said.

As reported by the top prosecutorThat day, Judge Gómez reported his decision to reschedule the hearing after more than two hours and after a claim from the prosecutor in charge of the case.

“It was 6pm and there was no communication from the jurisdictional body, which was worrying because more than 2 hours and 20 minutes had passed in which there was no communication and, finally, after the claim made by the prosecutor in charge of the hearing, is that the judge reports that it is being rescheduled, precisely, for today (Sunday 28) at 4pm.” he explained it.

Trust in favorable judgment

However, the Prosecutor Barreto He pointed out that he knows Judge Gómez Balboa and “trusts” the “probity” of his resolution, which will be announced today. In that sense, he considered that it will be “favorable” for the Prosecutor’s Office.

“I believe that it is going to be favorable to the Public Prosecutor’s Office because there are elements of conviction or important solid evidence, contrasted. A fact, a statement such as effective collaboration can only have merit as long as it has been solidly corroborated. In this case, the The Public Ministry’s hypothesis has been solidly corroborated,” he explained.

The prosecutor pointed out that “every detail” of the request for preventive detention has been taken care of to “avoid questioning” by the judge and “can resolve with the security of what he is doing”

“What has been offered as elements of conviction are documents, minutes, facts, specific statements on the thesis of the Public Ministry. I consider that it will be favorable as long as the judge is going to act, and I am sure of that, with absolute probity and impartiality,” he said.

“Changes in the White Collars case were made according to the norm”

On the other hand, the prosecutor referred to the recent changes in prosecutors in charge of the White Necks case. In that sense, she said she was unaware of “the details of what happened,” but she stressed her “confidence” in the work of the Attorney General, Patricia Benavides.

“The Constitution and the organic law (…) empower the Office of the Attorney General to carry out its functions in the most efficient and effective way possible (…) What has happened with the White Collars I do not know in detail, but I understand that it is in strict order to the norm. The Attorney of the Nation has the power to place the officials that she considers for the purpose of exercising a better function, “he said.

Regarding the former supreme prosecutor Bersabeth Revilla – who was removed by the Nation’s prosecutor from the investigation against her sister, Judge Emma Benavides, and resigned from the Public Ministry after that – prosecutor Barreto said she knew the “quality” of the work of Revilla, but that he did not know the details of his removal.

“I know Dr. Revilla, I know her functional qualities, I understand that she has been very good during the time she has worked. I do not know the details of how she was changed. However, what I can say is that I know Dr. Patricia Benavides many years ago when we were just seeing the processes we had with judges and prosecutors (…) I know her transparent behavior, her professional quality, “he said.

