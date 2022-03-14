maritime health doctors wanted

..Gem Maldonado.

It is not necessary to have a medical specialty, although it is worth having it, especially if it is occupational medicine, and it can be another outlet for the practice of medicine: take care of the health of sea workersthose who embark for work on a ship, and guarantee that the necessary conditions for health care on board are met.

The Social Institute of the Navy offers 10 places for maritime health doctors in an open call until March 21

Until next March 21, the public employment offer of the Navy Social Institute of 10 maritime health doctor positions. Four of them are located at different points on the Galician coast. The rest of the places are distributed in the provinces of Valencia, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the Balearic Islands, Barcelona and Cádiz and the autonomous city of Melilla. One of the places is reserved for professionals with recognized disabilities.

It’s about a selective process by contest-opposition to enter as permanent labor personnel. The requirement is to have a bachelor’s or graduate degree in Medicine and to pass an opposition phase, with two qualifying exercises based on 19 common and 45 job-specific topics, and an optional third of languages. Then professional and academic merits will be taken into account.

Having the specialty of occupational medicine gives the highest score, above the rest of the specialties

In this last area, having the specialty of occupational medicine gives the highest score, above the rest of specialties. Having a master’s degree or doctorate and having completed or given training related to the tasks of a maritime health doctor, publication in specialized journals and obtaining scholarships and awards also score points.

What does a maritime health doctor do?

Numerous functions are assigned to maritime health doctors who, on occasion, have to embark on the ships themselves or move temporarily to other work centers. These doctors have to carry out the medical examinations required to embark and check the first-aid kits on board the ships. Provide health training courses and collaborate in the control of the hygienic and sanitary conditions of crew members, ships and cargo ships.

Maritime health doctors are responsible for medical examinations of crew members or health care on board ships

According to the call published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on March 1, they also have to attend to the medical needs of the crew in port, on board ships and through remote consultations via radio. In addition, they are in charge of accompanying sick and injured people if necessary and develops the clinical histories of the patients.

In terms of research, maritime health doctors carry out epidemiological, statistical or other studies on the health situation of the maritime-fishing community. They also have to collaborate with the rest of the health care services of the Social Institute of the Navy, among other aspects.

Complementary news