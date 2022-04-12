Mariupol is in ruins and still under siege: why is it key?

Mariupol, a city in ruins due to Russian attacks 0:45

(Spanish CNN) — Where apartment buildings, hospitals and schools once stood, there is now charred rubble scattered among bomb craters; and in the green spaces of a city constantly under a rain of projectiles, improvised cemeteries now proliferate.

Mariupol, a Ukrainian city in the Donetsk region and on the Sea of ​​Azov, was attacked by Russian forces at the beginning of the invasion in late February and has been under siege since March 1.

Ukraine’s population and military forces —including the controversial Azov battalion, a militia historically linked to members of the extreme right and later incorporated into the Ukrainian National Guards, and Marine infantry units— are completely surrounded by the sea ​​behind them, and they have been suffering from the incessant bombardment of the Russian artillery.

The “terror” in the siege of Mariupol

“How can you describe the fact that a person’s home becomes a place of terror? New cemeteries were rising all over the city, in almost every neighborhood; even in the small courtyard of a daycare center near my house , where girls and boys should be playing,” said Sasha, a member of the Doctors Without Borders organization that managed to evacuate the city.

“We saw giant craters between tower blocks, devastated supermarkets, medical facilities and schools, even shelters, where people had sought safety, destroyed,” he said.

With limited access to water, food and medicine, the situation has been described as a “humanitarian catastrophe”, with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky claiming that there have been tens of thousands of deaths so far (there are no independent estimates). of the total number).

But why is the siege of Mariupol so important?

Why is this Ukrainian port city of more than 400,000 pre-war residents, and key to steel and grain exports, so important to Russia?

Russian forces attacked Ukraine on February 24 from Belarus in the north; from Russia, in the northeast; from the separatist territories of Donetsk and Luhansk (the Donbas region), in the east; and from the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, in the south.

Although the assaults in the north and northeast were concentrated on the main Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv, and were unsuccessful, those in the east and south made progress in the areas that have been at the center of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia since 2014.

In that year, pro-Russian separatists rose up and took control of Donetsk and Luhansk, starting a civil war in Ukraine that continues to this day and is at the center of the current war. That same year Russia also annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, increasing its presence in the Black Sea.

President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the so-called people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk days before the current invasion – which he described at the time as a “special military operation” – and since then his government has insisted that this independence of Donbas It is one of the main objectives of the war.

Mariupol, threatened since 2014

Mariupol was attacked in the first days of the war and then put under siege. Its geographical location explains part of Moscow’s decision: the city is located between Donetsk and Crimea, and its capture would allow the creation of a land corridor between these two territories under Russian control, also providing an economically important port.

Ukraine accuses Russian troops of preventing civilians from leaving Mariupol

The possible fall of Mariupol into Russian hands had already been contemplated during the 2014 Donbas war, when the city was briefly in the hands of pro-Russian separatists and then became a focus of tensions due to its proximity to the front, according to a 2015 Brookings analysis. .

If it happens now, the capture of Mariupol could bring two great benefits to Russia in the short term. It would allow troops to move freely from the peninsula in the south to reinforce their units on the mainland.

Also, it would allow Putin to show off a concrete victory in time for the parade on May 9, when Russia will commemorate — like every year — the end of World War II.

A pyrrhic victory

European Union officials have pointed out that Putin would face “self-imposed” pressure to show results during the celebrations, especially after the failed assault on Kyiv.

Zelensky: The situation in Donbas is extremely difficult

According to a report published Sunday by the Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces had split the defenders in Mariupol in two, hastening a possible fall of the city.

It could be, however, a Pyrrhic victory. According to Ukrainian officials, the shelling damaged 90% of residential buildings in the city, with 60% receiving direct hits and 40% destroyed. Seven hospitals (three destroyed), three maternity wings (one destroyed), seven higher education institutes, 57 schools and 70 nurseries were also damaged, according to the same source.

Vadym Boichenko, the mayor of Mariupol, noted in late March that there were still some 160,000 people in the city trapped in the siege.

With information from Nathan Hodge, Darya Tarasova, Rob Picheta, Oren Liebermann, and Tim Lister.