Mariupol: the last Ukrainian soldiers who resist in a gigantic steel factory in the city

Mariupol

A view of the Azovstal plant in the middle of a destroyed Mariupol.

Mariúpol lives decisive hours. Whether or not the city falls under Russian control is limited to the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in place.

The Ukrainian fighters are holed up in the massive Azovstal steel plant in the middle of the shattered city, which has become Mariupol’s last pocket of resistance. The seizure of the plant by Russian forces would mean the fall of the city and a huge victory for Moscow.

Russian forces are now attempting to storm the plant’s facilities after Ukrainian fighters on Sunday ignored Russia’s ultimatum to surrender or die, as reported by the AP news agency.

The Russian Defense Ministry issued a new statement on Tuesday in which called on Ukrainian forces and foreign fighters inside to surrender before noon Moscow time (09:00 GMT). “All those who lay down their arms are guaranteed to stay alive.”

