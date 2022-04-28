Marjorie Crease Slattery-Drake Wednesday April 27th 2022 Obituaries, Obituaries, Obituaries, and Obituaries

Crease, Marjorie (nee Slattery-Drake)

Peacefully with her family by her side at Macassa Lodge on Wednesday, April 27th in her 99th year. Loving mother of James Drake (Linda), Catherine Cunningham, Marjorie Wahlman (David), and Joseph Drake (Nadette). Loving stepmother of Lynn Trout (George) and Diane Maggio (Ken). Dear Grandma of 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Leonard Crease and her sons Daniel, Billy, and Robert Drake. Marjorie will be fondly remembered at Macassa Lodge as the “Bowling Queen” and her love of bingo and visiting the casinos. Special thanks to Macassa Lodge staff in the EI Wing, Dietitian’s, Recreation, PSW, RPN’s and all the RN nurses for their care and compassion shown to our mom during her stay. Visitation will be held at PX DERMODY FUNEAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Sunday, May 1st from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Prayers will be said at 3:30pm A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Margaret Mary Parish on Monday, May 2nd at 11am. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Society or Macassa Lodge would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com

Wednesday April 27th 2022

