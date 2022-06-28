Entertainment

Marjorie de Sousa bids farewell to the sun from the sea with a beautiful postcard

There is nothing better than finishing a week of intense work doing the activities that we like the most, Marjorie de Sousa knows this very well and for this reason she set out to visit the beach, enjoying the best days that summer can offer. She also shared a couple of very beautiful postcards with her fans.

The internet community that owns the talented celebrity can constantly enjoy new content, because through her social networks the actress shares her day to day to make them part of the daily panorama of her life, whether using photographs, videos or reflections makes them get your love

This time it was through the entertainment platform Instagram where Marjorie deSousa He was posting two moving images in which he poses against the light in front of the sun, letting the silhouette express the calm of the moment. In it you can see him standing on the sand in a position like a dancer.

Although the photo does not allow us to see her outfit completely, we can see that she is wearing a two-piece beach set with a white polka dot print, a white pareo also surrounding her waist as a skirt, which she stretches to create an impressive shot. of movement that adds fluidity to the photo.

His face reflects deep happiness, illuminating with his perfect smile towards the sun, almost as if he wanted to compete with the star king. The orange color of the sunset completely bathes the landscape, leaving the sky to be painted in a solid fusion between pale blue and a tender rosewood tone.

Marjorie de Sousa bids farewell to the sun from the sea with a beautiful postcard. Source: Instagram

The phrase that Marjorie deSousa he wrote at the bottom of his publication was short, but full of meaning, being like an allusion to all the challenges that were presented to him in the past during and after his separation with Julián Gil, which took them many months of long dispute, in addition to media remarks.

A single ray of sunlight is enough to erase millions of shadows…”, it reads.

However, after some time had elapsed since this problem ended, the actress of ‘La desalmada’ has been much calmer and leading a serene life in the company of her son Matthias 5 years.

Below the post, he also asked which of the two images were the favorites of the audience, a question to which he received thousands of responses in the comments section.

“You yourself are a ray of sunshine!”, “You are a beauty and beauty”, “I loved the two photos… You look beautiful in both of them as always!!!”, “My beautiful Marjo deeply loves the beautiful photos. In the two photos you definitely look so beautiful, wonderful as always”, were some of the messages of love for Marjorie deSousa.

