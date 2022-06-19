Marjorie de Sousa posed in all her splendor as a goddess of the sea | Instagram

Apparently the fans of the renowned actress Marjorie de Sousa have been left breathless for a moment, because the beautiful 42-year-old woman posted a small video clip on her social networks in which she looked from her best angles like a goddess of sea, wearing only a small beach outfit.

One of the customs that most characterizes the talented actress of ‘El Conde’ is her sincerity, since she shows herself to the public at all times, including on the internet, where it is difficult to find public figures who are like an open book . However, the interpreter always seeks closeness with her fans.

this time Marjorie deSousa He was sharing with the community that he has on the entertainment platform Instagram a 30-second video where he captured a few seconds of his adventures on the beach, which he visited as a short break from his activities during the weekend.

It could be of your interest: Issa Vegas and company from better angles look charming

In the shots, she is seen wearing a beach outfit made of iridescent sequins and navy blue neoprene, raising the temperature on social networks with her unusual curves and showing more skin than expected.

The Reel begins by showing the Venezuelan on board a plane and then changes the shot to when she is already on the beach. Once she reveals her look for nothing in the sea, Marjorie deSousa He began to walk through the crystal clear waters until he reached a deeper area and ended up submerging himself.

Marjorie de Sousa posed in all her splendor as a goddess of the sea. Source: Instagram



Click here to see the video.

In the description of the post, he explained his reasons for allowing himself a little getaway, as well as asking his fans if they preferred to travel to the mountains or to the beach, obtaining many responses from his followers.

It’s Friday and nothing like going on vacation. What do you like best? The beach ? The mountain? I LOVE THE SEA,” she wrote.

His followers on the little camera social network thanked him for giving some flirtatious glimpses of his beauties from the back, leaving comments full of wit, compliments and messages wishing him an excellent trip, showing all his love and interest in his well-being.

“Well-deserved vacations! Enjoy dear !!!!”, “Blessed be God for this beautiful Friday”, “Wow incredible beauty and wonderful”, “Not even the same mermaids so beautiful and less so sensual! Beautiful lady!”, “Woooow mermaid You are a dreamy Venezuelan”, “You are divine my sweetheart I love”, they wrote for Marjorie deSousa in the comment box.