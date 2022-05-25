Marjorie de Sousa poses “to where the leg loses its name” | Instagram Marjorie de Sousa

The stunning actress Marjorie de Sousa left Internet users speechless with just one photograph. The Televisa star decided to show off how far her name loses her leg and the result captivated many.

Marjorie deSousa She chose to show off her unique beauty in very short shorts, which completely showed off her beautiful legs and more especially with the pose she chose for social networks.

The Televisa star raised one of his legs, crossing it in front of the other and resting it on a black railing; She complemented her outfit with a black sweatshirt with letters on the front, some flat boots of the same color, some accessories and some huge sunglasses.

This beautiful woman shared the photograph in question on December 5, 2021 and exceeded 130 thousand reactions on her official Instagram account. Marjorie deSousa He complemented his publication with a very positive massage for his followers.

Live as it makes you happy,” the star shared alongside her attractive photo.

The beautiful actress has gained enormous fame in Mexico thanks to her enormous beauty and talent on the small screen. Many will remember among her characters the villainous Kendra Ferreti, who would have made Érika Buenfil herself suffer in the telenovela Amores Verdaderos.

Subsequently, what was most talked about in the entertainment news was the separation of the beautiful actress and the actor Julián Gil, this after having procreated little Matías together, a really beautiful child.

Since then, the news has been that Gil cannot enjoy his son, he does not even see him or have contact with him, something he has always regretted and for which he is still fighting in court with the mother of his son.