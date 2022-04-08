The young man has touched with his declaration of love towards the villain of the soap operas For: Elizabeth Gonzalez APR. 06. 2022

Mezcaliente / Instagram @letycalderon79 Marjorie de Sousa prepares a surprise for Luciano, son of Lety Calderón

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

At the end of 2021, the eldest son of Lety Calderón shocked by shouting his love for the villain of ‘La Desalmada’, who weeks later surprised him by singing the mornings on his 18th birthday, but now, in a meeting with the press, Marjorie de Sousa revealed that she is already preparing a sweet surprise for Luciano.

It was upon her arrival at the Mexico City airport that the soap opera actress spoke of Luciano’s declaration of love, whom she is trying to meet.

“I loved it. I have to confess that Lety (Calderón) and I have been trying to see each other for more than a month, because I’m going to surprise Luciano, and it turns out that (we have not coincided]),” revealed the Matias Gil’s mother.

Marjorie de Sousa advanced that the meeting between her and Luciano will be a surprise –same that he is already preparing with Lety Calderón-, and although so far it has not been possible to specify, he is looking forward to the day when it finally happens.

“It’s going to be a surprise because from here until we meet… (it’s difficult) Lety is recording, I started recording, I came back; then she left, she got sick, then i got sick. I said ‘Lety, are you serious?’; we already laughed But hey, yeahI know that this meeting will take place soon”, sentenced.

Son of Lety Calderón declares his love to Marjorie de Sousa

It was in September 2021 that on Marco Antonio Regil’s YouTube channel, Luciano Collado said he was in love with ‘his girlfriend’ Marjorie de Sousa. In that talk, the young man shared that his “courtship” was serious and even talked about wedding plans.