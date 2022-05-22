Marjorie de Sousa raises the temperature in a perfect bikini for the beach | VIDEO

The Venezuelan model, Marjorie de Souza42, is radiant in a video shared on her Instagram account, which she released this Saturday.

The model, actress and motherappeared with a hunting hat, huge dark glasses and a sensational bikini that reveals the exceptional figure that the beautiful model retains.

Marjorie also shared her smile that her followers have fallen in love with since she was a model and later in her artistic career that gave her important roles in the world of soap operas both in Mexico and in other parts of the continent.

productions like Wild Cat, Mariana of the Night, Rebeca, Purchased Love and True Lovehave counted on the talent and magic of this woman, in the same way she stood out in dance during her stay in the reality show Mira Quien Baila where she came in third place.

Seduce your fans

In the video shared this Saturday afternoon, Marjorie She plays with her hat, while the sapphire blue bikini is appreciated, with prints, dark glasses and a personality that does not abandon her, due to her beauty.

In her profile, the video quickly went viral and got hundreds of comments and reactions on the image projected by the Venezuelan, beautiful, nice and above all very attentive from her followers.

The last project in which Marjorie left its mark, it was in the successful telenovela The Heartless, along with Livia Britoa serial that has been a success on Spanish-speaking television.

