Marjorie de Sousa released her silhouette posing lying on her yacht | Instagram

Making it clear that she has a master’s degree in relaxation techniques, the beautiful Venezuelan Marjorie de Sousa shared a photograph with her community of fans with whom she maintains an intimate and close relationship. Captured from a very interesting angle warmed everyone’s hearts.

Exploring one of her most private facets, the talented artist posed in front of the camera showing that she has a well-cared body that allows her to look wonderful in all the activities she performs, making the soap opera actress one of the best preserved in the middle of the world. entertainment.

Just like good wines, Marjorie deSousa At 42 years of age, she is preserved with eternal youth and beauty that she does not hesitate to show off through her accounts on social networks. this time she is seen lying face down sunbathing on a yacht, while sailing in the beautiful blue waters, giving an almost complete view of its attributes.

Wearing a skimpy beach ensemble she exposed her striking figure to get a little tan. In the upper part she wore a top with a “V” neckline with some very flirty ruffles and in the lower part the garment he let his “peach” be spoiled due to the warm marine climate.

The blond hair being ruffled by the breeze and the small smile drawn on her lips conveys the peaceful feeling that surely invaded her. There’s no doubt being in contact with nature is a good method to free yourself from the worries and stress of daily activities.

The beautiful black and white photograph was posted on his official Instagram account, which has a community of 8.3 million followers who are always supporting his new projects. In the description of the image we can see how Marjorie deSousa He comments that it was his favorite part of the day to share his happiness with all of them.

Naturally, the publication was well received, with more than 169 thousand reactions of likes and more than a thousand comments leaving their messages full of affection, affection and some very ingenious phrases.

“You are very beautiful, success and bless”, “My God, what a show of a woman”, “You are a beautiful”, “The beauty of the lady in all its splendor”, “A cover photo … wow”, ” YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL”, were some of the comments for Marjorie deSousa.