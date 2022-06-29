Marjorie de Sousa teaches healthy living on video from the gym | Instagram

To achieve the best results, it is necessary to have a great sense of discipline and a constant personality, especially when it comes to maintaining health and a beautiful figure. These characteristics have been shown by Marjorie de Sousa on several occasions, either in her career as an artist or in her private life.

One of the most conclusive proofs of the enormous willpower that the famous actress has is the toned and slender silhouette that she boasts every day on her social networks, either through photographs or videos. These features have turned the Venezuelan into a captivating woman, who has managed to make millions fall in love with her undeniable beauty.

Another of the tests that confirm the perseverance of Marjorie’s Sousa is that at the age of 42, the passage of time has not affected his wonderful physique at all, keeping each of his attributes intact. Just like good wines that improve over the years.

However, these very flattering results are not the product of chance or chance, because day after day the interpreter gives her best in training at the gym in order to stay healthy and projecting the best version of herself to the public. Like yesterday when she posted snippets of her routine.

Marjorie de Sousa teaches healthy living on video from the gym. Source: Instagram



Click here to see the video.

In said visual material, he is seen doing his arm and resistance routines, mainly working with weights and squat routines. East training She does it from the comfort of her home, showing that even without going to the gym, you can lead a lifestyle that favors your body.

The edition is a collage of three videos of different routines which seem to be of high complexity and require a special effort to be fulfilled. In the post description Marjorie deSousa he insightfully asked his followers if they think it’s easy, to which he garnered many responses.

Does it look easy? Hehehe try it,” she wrote.

He was also explaining the name of each exercise and the techniques, in case any of his fans want to start putting it into practice. “Protocol: 90 * 30. Exercises: Mixer, Clean Squat, Side Swing Squat”, he finished explaining the celebrity of the small screen.

“With all my heart”, “How much energy and perseverance”, “Only you can because you are a very special person and you never give up”, “Chevere… fitness motivation”, “Hit it hard precious, that’s why you have that great body”, were some of the comments for Marjorie deSousa.