Marjorie de Sousa, the new enemy of Ana Brenda Contreras in the telenovela El Conde | Fernando Colunga | Telemundo soap operas nnda nnlt | FAME

Marjorie deSousa is back on everyone’s lips and this time it’s because of the incredible role he has achieved in the new telemundo soap opera, “Count”. He will share a recording set with Fernando Colunga and Ana Brenda Contreras.

MORE INFORMATION: Why Julián Gil really separated from Marjorie de Sousa and her son

The Mexican heartthrob returns to soap operas after participating in “Pasión y Poder” in 2016 and canceling his appearance in “Malverde: el santo patron”.

In this new project, based on the story of Alejandro Dumas, he will give life to Alejandro Gaitán, a man who is unjustly accused of a crime he did not commit and imprisoned for 17 years. When he manages to escape from prison, he returns ready to take revenge by hiding his identity under the title of “Count of Montenegro”.

Now, it has been confirmed who will be one of the villains of the story, who will stand in the way of the protagonists.

WHO IS MARJORIE DE SOUSA

Marjorie Lissette de Sousa Rivas, full name of the actress and model, was born in Caracas, Venezuela. She started her career doing commercials for television and in 1999 she participated in “Miss Venezuela”.

His debut in a telenovela came with “Amantes de luna full” a year later. It didn’t take long for her, thanks to her talent and charm, to get her first leading role in “War of Women” with the character of Carolina.

Since then she has had a very successful career and her most recent appearances have been with the melodrama “La desalmada”, where she acted alongside Livia Brito, José Ron, Kimberly Dos Ramos and Daniel Elbittar.

MORE INFORMATION: “La desalmada”, the telenovela with one of the most expensive casts on Televisa

Eduardo Santamarina and Marjorie de Sousa had the antagonistic roles in “La desalmada” (Photo: Marjorie de Sousa / Instagram)

WHO ARE THE CONFIRMED ACTORS

So far, Telemundo has only announced the participation of some actors. Here we leave you the complete list.

Fernando Colunga

Ana Brenda Contreras

Marjorie deSousa

Several years before being a soap opera heartthrob, Fernando Colunga studied for a career and worked in various trades (Photo: Televisa)

Omar Iron

Chantal Andere

Serge Sendel