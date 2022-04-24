Marjorie De Sousa turns 42, but looks 30 in sassy jumpsuit and Cinderella heels

Marjorie De Sousa turns 42, but she looks 30 in a sassy jumpsuit and Cinderella heels. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Like a queen of style, the beautiful Venezuelan actress, who gave life to the evil Julia Torreblanca, in the successful telenovela The Heartless, Marjorie DeSousareached 42 years of age to celebrate his birthdaybut looks like 30 in sassy jumpsuit and Cinderella heels. With an impressive photograph, the beautiful actress and model confirmed that she looks better than ever.

Marjorie DeSousa shared with her more than 8.2 million followers on Instagram the hot, and at the same time, very elegant photo, in which she showed off her long and shapely legs in a skimpy outfit that revealed her figure, but did not detract from her class and sophistication.

The outfits that the birthday girl wore consisted of a black monkey and on top of it a stylized blazer-type jacket with a sweetheart neckline, which she accompanied with elegant black gloves up to the forearm, which gave the image more class.

At her waist, she adjusted an original chain belt with thick links and other thinner ones, which gave her the glam image. Marjorie DeSousa she completed her wardrobe with some divine and coquettish “Cinderella” slippersbracelet and transparent silicone, which allowed to appreciate your foot.

The former partner of the Venezuelan actor, Julian Gilwith whom she had her son Matías Gil De Sousa, infinitely thanked her fans and people close to her for being by her side on another birthday, where she fully reaffirms her beauty, joviality and 5en5ua1ity.

“For infinite days of blessings like these, THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU at every turn around the sun I decide to look up and full of new goals without stopping dreaming. TODAY IS MY DAY and I WISH YOU MILLIONS OF BLESSINGS. Thank you and what can I say about this wonderful team”, he expressed referring to his work team that includes stylists, photographers and others.

“April 23 my day I love you. A megaaaaa thanks to all the beautiful team of my favorite place in Miami @thesishotelmiami my Nat you are a queen THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. To my eternal team and family @ alepalomera1 @palomeragroup and @mediaconceptspr who always give me the best birthday gifts, surprises are already coming, yei ”, she emphasized.

“How beautiful you look, congratulations beautiful mamasita”, “Congratulations, always achieving great things”, “A queen”, “No good you are the majestic beauty”, “Wow how beautiful and wonderful”, “You are a beautiful and wonderful gift from God and your beautiful mommy princess”, were some of the compliments she received for her beauty.

Undoubtedly, this year is loaded with great surprises, successes and a lot of work to Marjorie deSousa who, for starters, has just finished recording his new telenovela loves that deceivewhere he acts alongside the handsome actor Charles Ponceand which was recorded in Guadalajara, Jalisco.