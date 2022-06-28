Entertainment

Marjorie de Souza raises the temperature from the beach in a swimsuit

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Marjorie deSouzathe beautiful Venezuelan actress and model, surprised her thousands of followers through her social networks by sharing a spicy publication in which she appears showing off her figure from the beach.

Through her official Instagram account, the 42-year-old model shared a video in which she shows how much fun she has on her vacation from the beach with the song “When the sun heats up” by Luis Miguel.

Read also: Club América: Álvaro Fidalgo is a doubt for the debut against Atlas

This post by the Venezuelan caused madness among her followers, as she managed to get more than 55,000 “likes” and ended up exceeding 600,000 views.

Marjorie is currently working on the La Desalmada project, where she plays the role of the villain in the story starring Livia Brito and José Ron.

Follow us on

Bachelor of Journalism, graduated from the University of Guadalajara. Follower of the Sacred Flock. Former host and collaborator of the program High Performance, of Radio UDG; creator of the Kick Off site. LB Rep. No snakes, just ladders. Contact: sergio.castellanos@debate.com.mx

see more

Source link

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ricky Martin boasts how much his son Matteo has grown and surprises with his resemblance – New Woman

4 mins ago

Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Favorite ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Look

10 mins ago

Celia Lora shows off her lush curves while modeling a black string bikini

15 mins ago

Nicole Kidman’s niece wants to follow in her footsteps

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button