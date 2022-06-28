Marjorie de Souza raises the temperature from the beach in a swimsuit

Marjorie deSouzathe beautiful Venezuelan actress and model, surprised her thousands of followers through her social networks by sharing a spicy publication in which she appears showing off her figure from the beach.

Through her official Instagram account, the 42-year-old model shared a video in which she shows how much fun she has on her vacation from the beach with the song “When the sun heats up” by Luis Miguel.

This post by the Venezuelan caused madness among her followers, as she managed to get more than 55,000 “likes” and ended up exceeding 600,000 views.

Marjorie is currently working on the La Desalmada project, where she plays the role of the villain in the story starring Livia Brito and José Ron.