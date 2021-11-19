Mark Cerny explains in video how it was built – Nerd4.life

Wired published a video in which Mark Cerny, the Lead System Architect of PS5, illustrated the process that led to the console construction, telling of the first meetings in which it was conceived, up to how the various components that compose it were chosen.

Cerny first introduced himself, recalling that he is an industry veteran with more than 40 years of experience behind him (in fact go replay Marble Madness which is still a great game), then moved on to explain his work as a System Architect.

Speaking of brainstorming he explained how the characteristics of the old consoles are put on the plate, the ones you want in the new one, therefore all the wishes of the developer community. For example, he told how it was Tim Sweeny of Epic Games who exerted particular pressure to introduce SSD, because in his opinion hard drives were holding back the development of the industry. Do you think he also wanted them on PS4.

Cerny then went back to explaining the advantages of SSDs over hard drives, including faster loading speeds and greater freedom for designers. Of course he also talked about all the other aspects of the console, in particular CPU and GPU, to get to DualSense. This is certainly a very interesting video, which we invite you to watch regardless of any possible external consideration, because Cerny illustrates the various aspects of PS5 really well.