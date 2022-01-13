Mark Cerny has registered a new patent for backwards compatibility – Nerd4.life

Mark Cerny recorded a new one patent pointing to the backward compatibility of titles for PlayStation, PS2 and PS3 on PS5. The discovery was made by Shaun Mcilroy and shared on Twitter, which reported the US patent office page with which you can clearly read:

Cery’s “Backward Compatibility Through Use Of Spoof Clock And Fine Grain Frequency Control”; Mark Evan; et al. (transl. Backward compatibility through the use of Spoof Clock and Fine Grain Frequency Control, et al. is an abbreviation of et alii (“and others”), et aliae (“and others”), et alia (” and other things “, with the plural neuter alia), or et alibi (” and elsewhere “), of the Latin expressions). The recording was made in the name of Sony Interactive Entertainment, while the “invention” is credited to Mark Evan Cerny and David Simpson.

The description, while not directly naming PS5, is very clear about what the patent refers to, beyond the technicalities. Of course we excluded PS4 from the list of possible backwards compatible systems because it already is.

Furthermore, the patent is perfectly linked with the recent rumors that Sony is about to launch a service similar to Xbox Game Pass, codenamed Spartacus, but with games from all generations of PlayStation, from the first to the fifth. The system should be based on cloud gaming, but for now Sony hasn’t announced anything concrete about it.