Mark Cuban downloads Dogecoin and returns to Ethereum

The Cryptocurrency Tycoon Mark Cuban downloads Dogecoin and goes back to publicly declaring that “Ethereum is the Top”.

An unexpected change of course, given that his name was in fact among the first who decided to accept DOGE as a payment method.

Even more surprising is the incredible timing with which the news arrived: just at the moment when the ETH token lives one of the brightest moments ever and brings its value above $ 3,800.

The president of the Dallas Mavericks does not deny a certain affection for DOGE remains, but data in hand believes that ETH is a safer choice to invest in.

This means that will continue to accept Dogecoin for payment for all its activities, but for its investments it prefers to take advantage of the opportunities provided by Ethereum.

Mark Cuban downloads Dogecoin and invests in more

As part of the same interview in which the crypto tycoon gave the welcome to Dogecoin, made clear statements, which did not thrill investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Let’s start with Bitcoin and the fact that according to Cuban the number 1 of cryptocurrencies is to be considered an even better safe haven than gold.

How much to Dogecoin? Mark Cuban stated verbatim:

I never told anyone it was a big investment. I’ve always said it’s a great way to understand how cryptocurrencies work and how to invest in the market.

A statement that is not accepted willingly, especially since Cuban has contributed to both the spread and circulation of numerous memes on Dogecoin.

On Ethereum he has instead spent excessively, declaring that data in hand, it is the Crypto able to provide the greatest advantages in terms of investment.

In the last few days Ethereum has been running in double digits and has taken home a + 10% in just 24 hours, starting at bridge the gap with respect to Bitcoin accumulated in the previous days.

Even technical analysis and moving averages only further confirm that Ethereum will continue to rise in an incisive way also in the next few days.

Final Notes

Many did not like the idea that Mark Cuban downloads Dogecoin and goes back to investing in something else, even if his intuitions are turning out to be more than correct.

In fact, Ethereum seems ready for a bull run destined to last and which could also drag the recovery of the entire market.

