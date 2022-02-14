Mark Cuban reveals: “I bought Ethereum and Matic!”

That Mark Cuban was a passionate investor in the world of cryptocurrencies it shouldn’t be a mystery to anyone. We’ve covered his adventures multiple times over Cryptocurrency.iteven if what he said on live video will surely appeal to our readers.

The American tycoon he publicly admitted, during an interview with Crypto Banterto be exposed in an important way towards Ethereum and of Matictwo cryptocurrencies that are part of ours, among other things investment portfolio crypto.

Mark Cuban has focused on Ethereum and Matic

Good news also for the long term of these two cryptocurrencies, which we can find inside the eToro secure platform – go here to get a free virtual account with all the PREMIUM features – an intermediary who offers as a whole 49+ cryptocurrencies in the price list, inserted in a context rich in unique features.

Only here can we find the Smart Portfolioswhich allow us to go to invest on crypto baskets diversified and that can contain both $ MATIC be $ ETH. We then have the alternative of CopyTraderwhich allows us to invest at the top within the crypto world by copying the best traders on the platform. With $ 50 we can invest with a real account.

Mark Cuban buys Ethereum and Matic: “I prefer practical use”

Mark Cuban he seems to have very clear ideas, at least as regards the world of futures Decentralized apps. And that’s what would lead him to enrich his wallet with Ethereum And Polygon Matic. All within a very interesting interview entirely on a crypto theme.

Bitcoin is a great store of value, but Ethereum and Polygon – and I have many in my portfolio – allow you to start seeing the usefulness. [del mondo cripto]. […] All blockchains are at war to grab users and applications and I think anyone will come out on the market with an application that allows people to say “Oh yes, I use it”, like they do with Instagram … In the beginning it was a, what the hell is Instagram and then everyone started using it. It went viral. We don’t have a crypto app of that mainstream level yet. This is what interests me in terms of investment.

Something for which, in all likelihood, Mark Cuban however, he will still have to wait a bit. On these specific aspects, in fact, the world of cryptocurrencies it is still in a phase earlyalthough there are already very important developments in the world of DeFi.

Something useful and important, but which in our opinion is still far from what we will be able to achieve in a few years, particularly with regard to mass adoption.

Is Bitcoin Really Just a Store of Value?

Mark Cuban it is often the target of maximalists Bitcoingiven his stance pro – altcoin, which has always characterized its investments and public outings.

On the fact that Bitcoin is only a store of value, however, we too have our doubts. And we got to talk about it with Giacomo Zucco from BHB Network in our special a Sanremo House 2022.

“A decentralized digital monetary experiment”, that is much more than a mere one digital reserve of value. Who will be right between the two? You can tell us yours in the section comments of this site, both on ours official Twitter account.