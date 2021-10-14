Mark Cuban reveals why he is an Ethereum fan

The cryptocurrency industry is extremely diverse these days, with over 12,000 different coins. Additionally, there are countless trends, such as DeFi, NFT, and the like, which often pose a problem for new investors who don’t know which currencies are reasonable to invest in and which ones are risky.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban himself has stated that not all coins are created equal, and when it comes to beginners, he has quite specific coins in mind as a recommendation for investing.

Mark Cuban’s views on the most popular cryptocurrencies

Are you looking for timely news, tips and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

According to him, Etheruem (ETH / USD) is the investment with the largest rise, while he believes that Bitcoin (BTC / USD) is “better gold than gold”. On the other hand, if the new user wants to learn more about the cryptocurrency industry, its rich community, and the community’s impact on the market, Cuban recommends Dogecoin (DOGE / USD) – a popular cryptocurrency inspired by a meme from the 2013.

Dogecoin skyrocketed in early 2021, even managing to become one of the largest coins by market capitalization, surpassed only by a handful of other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. His community played a big part in this wave, and besides, Cuban also thinks DOGE is fun.

Of course, just because cryptocurrencies offer the greatest earning potential doesn’t mean they’re less risky, volatile, or speculative. Most experts point this out consistently, noting that users should never invest the money they can’t afford to lose.

Cuban himself is a great expert, with a large cryptocurrency wallet. In addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, it also owns other altcoins, NFTs, and more. But, since this isn’t the first time he’s recommending these three coins, it’s clear he sees value in them.

He sees smart contracts as a revolutionary product and, as everyone knows, they were introduced by Ethereum. Bitcoin, of course, kicked off the cryptocurrency industry, and is well on its way to becoming digital gold and store of value, while Dogecoin demonstrated how even a joke coin can have unique use cases as a means to acquire. goods and services and bringing the community together.

Loading... Advertisements