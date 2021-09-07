Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks Offer Cashback On Purchases In Dogecoin From CoinTelegraph



Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks offer cashback on purchases in Dogecoin



The Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban’s NBA franchise, have launched a cashback rewards program to incentivize payments for merchandise and tickets in Dogecoin (DOGE).

The program has been called “Mavs Cryptomania,” and customers who spend more than $ 150 on Dogecoin in one transaction will receive a $ 25 e-gift card to use for purchases at the Dallas Mavericks online store.

This program will end on September 30th. At the time of writing, users will have to spend 505 DOGE to receive the e-gift card.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph