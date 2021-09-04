Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks offer cashback on purchases in Dogecoin

The Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban’s NBA franchise, have launched a cashback rewards program to incentivize payments for merchandise and tickets in Dogecoin (DOGE).

The program has been called “Mavs Cryptomania,” and customers who spend more than $ 150 on Dogecoin in one transaction will receive a $ 25 e-gift card to use for purchases at the Dallas Mavericks online store.

This program will end on September 30th. At the time of writing, users will have to spend 505 DOGE to receive the e-gift card.

The Mavs began accepting DOGE for payments in March, and were one of the first NBA franchises to accept Bitcoin (BTC) payments for tickets and merchandise in 2019.

Cuban is a well-known supporter of Dogecoin and in April he said that although the token started out as a joke, it is “becoming a digital currency”Thanks to its growing adoption.

In May, the billionaire investor pointed out that Dogecoin outperformed other crypto assets in terms of merchandise purchases, commenting “we sell more Mavs merchandise for DOGE on any given day than we have sold in a year for BTC or ETH.“

In 2021, Cuban became a leading figure in the crypto and blockchain sector, supporting various projects such as the scalability solution for Ethereum Polygon, the non-fungible token protocol Alethea AI and the marketplace provider for NFT Genius.

Recently, the owner of the Mavs responded to a new FUD released by Donald Trump, in which the former president suggested that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies were a “disaster announced.“

Thursday, NBA Senior Analyst Bill Ingram he has declared:

“I don’t agree with almost anything the former president says, but I’ve been wondering for a long time if we really need another form of currency that has only a fake value because some group of people decide to believe it.”

Cuban responded by urging Ingram not to think of crypto assets as “currencies,” highlighting the underlying technology that drives the industry: