Mark Hamill as you’ve never seen him before: Luke Skywalker actor comes to Netflix with a horror miniseries

Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have transformed the Fortunato Pharmaceutical Company into an emporium synonymous with wealth, privilege, and power. But secrets from the past emerge when the heirs to the Usher dynasty begin dying at the hands of a mysterious woman whom Roderick and Madeline knew in their youth. (Netflix) Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have transformed the Fortunato Pharmaceutical Company into an emporium synonymous with wealth, privilege, and power. But secrets from the past emerge when the heirs to the Usher dynasty begin dying at the hands of a mysterious woman whom Roderick and Madeline knew in their youth. (Netflix)



Mark Hamill has many sides: comedy, action, he’s even played none other than Batman’s Joker, who he has voiced in several series and video games. But there is no doubt that the most famous is definitely the science fiction and space epic, because if there is one role for which he is recognized, it is the role of Luke Skywalker in the saga. star wars, But the actor is about to return to an aspect that he most forgot, and on which he has worked for many years and knows well: horror.

Because, after abandoning the universe that has been created, george lucasHamill began participating in various horror-related projects, working with great masters of the horror genre. tobe hooper ,the Texas Chainsaw Massacre) one of two john carpenter ,Halloween night). Hamill tried for many years to avoid being typecast in the role of Luke Skywalker and to abandon the image of a teen idol that he had represented in the 80s, and although over time he eventually found his way into the theater and beyond, became successful thanks to the roles, eventually finding his path and a star wars He reunited with the latest trilogy produced by Disney, in which he resumed his role as Luke to direct. King (Daisy Ridley).

You may be interested in: Where will be released ‘The Snow Society’, the Spanish film that will represent Spain at the Oscars

In recent years Hamill has regained the popularity he enjoyed in his own time, although at the cost of embracing the iconicity that is inseparable from the character. star wars, In recent years he has participated not only in films, but also in series boba fett book, in addition to lending his voice to various productions related to Skywalker, as was already the case with the Joker. However, that hasn’t stopped us from seeing Hamill in other very different roles, such as Kingsman: Secret Service, in independent film brigsby bear Or the Knightfall series, in which he played a Templar Master. Now the actor returns to the style with which he tried to escape Luke’s long shadow, and he does so with the help of one of the great contemporary masters of horror.

The Fall of the House of Usher – Mark Hamill on Netflix

Mark Hamill will return with horror Fall of the House of UsherA classic of Gothic horror written by edgar allan poe And it’s already had all kinds of screen adaptations, from Gene Epstein’s silent films to classic films roger corman, even going through a Spanish version in animated format, created by Raúl García in 2012 with narration by Christopher Lee. Now that man is in charge of reimagining this terrifying tale about a family torn apart by an obscure disease with no cure or end in sight.

You may be interested in: ‘The Moon Killers’, the new film by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, based on a true story and a ‘bestseller’.

mike flanaganWriter of films like doctor sleepcontinuation of Glowand is particularly known for his successes with Netflix adaptations of Gothic novels. hill house haunt one of two The Curse of Bly Manor, Now the director will be in charge of adapting another work of great difficulty such as that of Alan Poe, but for it he will have a cast that will include Carla Gugino -already present in Flanagan’s previous works-, Mary McDonnell ,Donnie Darko bruce greenwood ,i robot) and of course Mark Hamill himself, who will be in charge of giving life to Arthur Pym.