Mark Henry | “When he gets back to the ring

(Sunday 16 January 2022)

Guest of the Busted Open Podcast, Mark Henry expressed his opinion on Jon’s imminent return to action Moxley. The World Champion of Game Changer Wrestling will in fact defend the GCW World Championship against Homicide at The Wrld on GCW event on January 23, after almost three months of absence from the scene. The expectations of Henry

Henry commented: "You know, I was very happy When I heard about this match, it means a couple of things – the first is that Jon Moxley he returns to fight, and the second is that he has almost certainly finished his rehabilitation. I am happy for him for all these reasons. I hope that he has had the opportunity to clear his thoughts and to understand in what direction his life is going, to understand who and what he is for