Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone together in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Frankenstein”

Mark Ruffalo, winner of the Golden Globe in the HBO miniseries, I Know This Much Is True, three-time Oscar nominee and actor of Hulk as well as protagonist, together with Ryan Reynolds, from the Netflix movie about time travel The Adam Project, joins Emma Stone, acclaimed by critics for her performance as Mia Dolan in the award-winning musical film La La Land, in the next film by Yorgos Lanthimos, titled Poor Things.

Poor Things is described as a “Frankenstein reinterpretation” and will be based on the novel of the same name written by Alasdair Gray.

Poor Thing: all the details

Poor Things will reunite Ruffalo co-star Emma Stone with director Yorgos Lanthimos following their success in the 2018 film There Favorite, an eccentric historical drama / black comedy starring Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz. Of course, after the enthusiastic reception of the latter film by critics and the Academy, the expectations for Poor Things are sky high.

Poor Things, described as “a hilarious political allegory, a parody of Victorian literature and a provocative duel between the desires of men and the independence of women”, will see Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, an alleged stunt double for the monster. Bella is “a beautiful, fickle erotomaniac” who drowns to escape her abusive husband, but is brought back to life with the brain of a child. Ruffalo’s role, on the other hand, has not been revealed.

Recall that thanks to her interpretation of Abigail Masham of it The Favorite, Emma Stone earned critical acclaim and a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2019 Academy Awards.

The script of Poor Thing will be written by Tony McNamara who has previously collaborated with Lanthimos for The Favorite.

Based on this description of Poor Things, there seems to be a lot that Lanthimos and McNamara can work on. The Greek author is one of the most original directors working today, so it will be intriguing to see what he can do with such fascinating source material and two incredibly accomplished actors like Stone and Ruffalo.

