Mark Rylance: “Theater is a thousand times more fun than cinema”

Dividing itself between cinema and theater, Mark Rylance has long been one of Hollywood’s busiest actors. During the first year of the pandemic, Rylance made six films, including Adam McKay’s controversial Don’t Look Up, available on Netflix. However, the actor expressed his preference for the theater.

After starring in McKay’s Don’t Look Up, Rylance is currently engaged in rehearsal of a play titled Dr Semmelweis, co-created with Stephen Brown, Rylance expressed all her happiness to be back on stage, three years after Otello starring at the Globe in 2018.

“First day here, oh my! It was so joyful to be in a room with other people. Theater is so flexible, and it’s so different from being an actor in a movie. Theater is a thousand times more fun!” declared the Oscar winner.

Rylance won the statuette for her role in Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies, opposite Tom Hanks. At the Guardian the actor explains how he was cast:“My friend Daniel Day-Lewis took Steven to see me play on Broadway in Twelfth Night. So the first time I met Steven was in the basement of the Belasco Theater, where Houdini used to drop an elephant through a trap door into a tub. of water to make it disappear “.

Despite his incredible experience on the big screen, Mark Rylance has declared his love for the theatrical stage, which will now be able to return to the limelight after several years.