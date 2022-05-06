Mark Setlock, the 19-year-old who earns 800 euros a month mining bitcoin from his small apartment | Cryptocurrencies | Trends | Social networks | STORIES

Mark Setlock is a 19-year-old who earns 800 euros a month mining bitcoin from his small apartment. According to her account, she first heard about cryptocurrencies in 2014, after a cousin of hers mentioned the subject.

“I was starting a business and when I bought their products, I actually got a discount if I bought in bitcoin,” Setlock told Business Insider.

At that time, the young man did not quite understand what were cryptocurrencies aboutbut, like his relative, he wanted the discount.

Time passed and it was not until 2020 that he became interested in the world of digital money, after a friend asked him for help to put together a computer dedicated to ethereum mining.

“She found out that the dorm was offering free electricity,” Setlock recalls. “So he bought a couple of cheap graphics cards and built a mining rig himself.”

The installation consisted of three AMD 580 graphics cards. At that time, the young man remembers that they barely earned a couple of dollars a day.

“He didn’t take it too seriously. And he ended up having to move and he couldn’t transport his mining equipment, it was too big,” says Setlock, who later ended up keeping the equipment.

An opportunity seized

“Of course, I took advantage of this opportunity, especially since I make content. I think it would be a great idea to create videos”, adds the young man, who through his TikTok account he is dedicated to sharing information related to investment and savings.

After mobilizing all the equipment to his apartment, he invested in some graphics cards, several of them used. In total, he ended up spending about 7800 euros.

This investment allowed him to go from collecting 135 euros per month to having a complete team that generated 800 per month.

“I was happy to pay the premium price to get my hands on quality equipment that I knew I could trust to run smoothly and have right away,” says Setlock. “Also, since I still have all the original boxes and packaging, the resale value of my GPUs will be higher in case I want to sell them in the future.”

Currently, the young man shows, through his social networks, that he is dedicated to dividing his time between different businesses.

What does it mean to mine cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrency mining is the resolution of the mathematical problem that appears when generating new transactions in the blockchain (a distributed and secure database, thanks to encryption, which can be applied to all types of transactions). The incentive is to obtain some units of the currency that is exchanged in the chain of blocks that is being mined.

To mine cryptocurrencies it is necessary to solve mathematical calculations launched by the network. To do this, the miner “lends” his computer equipment to a network of computers connected to each other, in order to carry out these calculations, process the transactions and seal the blocks of the chain, says the newspaper El Economista.

This is because each cryptographic transaction requires a new block, which has to be sealed to guarantee its security. However, this cannot be done with a simple computer. It will be necessary to invest in good equipment and a series of components to be able to mine. Also, keep in mind that this computer will have to compete with others, so the higher the power, the greater the chances of mining the crypto.

What is needed to mine cryptocurrencies?

The software is the program what is needed for be able to start mine cryptocurrencies. There are different types of software or programs that allow your hardware to interact with the cryptocurrency network and be able to mine it. Depending on the type of hardware, different software will be used, says the website companias-de-luz.com.

How long does it take to make a Bitcoin?

The weather that it may take mine a bitcoin is 10 minutes. The mining of Bitcoin depends on weather lock and it does not change. Of course, to reach this figure you need very powerful mining hardware, details the sport.es portal.