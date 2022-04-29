mark this date … – Libero Quotidiano





Pietro De Leo April 29, 2022

It is the other Liberation. The one with the masks. And we take back the right to smile, to grimace, even “indoors”. Not everywhere, there are still margins of obligation. However, it is a step forward, which hopefully will be followed by others, definitive. Yesterday, an amendment to the Covid decree approved in the Social Affairs Commission in the Chamber put in place the new rules for wearing the device, given that the previous ones expire tomorrow. public, although it will remain strongly recommended. As well as in the workplace, unless there are corporate agreements to the contrary. No mask, then, to enter the disco.

On the other hand, the Fpp2 will remain mandatory in local and long-distance public transport, and then for shows open to the public, theater and cinema, as well as for all indoor sports events and competitions. Then I wear masks to enter health facilities and RSAs. And between the benches? Yes to the mask until the end of this school year, an obligation already foreseen previously, except for children up to 6 years of age or for those who cannot wear the device due to pathologies.





RECOMMENDED AT MASS – Yesterday evening, moreover, an indiscretion relaunched by the Adnkronos anticipates that even at Mass it will probably continue to recommend the use of the mask even after May 1st, although it is no longer mandatory. Health Minister Speranza said: «Our recommendation is to still use the mask on all occasions where there may be a risk of contagion. This is why we decide to keep a precautionary element for a while, until June 15 at least ”.

Also yesterday, Speranza signed a bridge ordinance, to make the rules operational until the decree is converted. On the sidelines of the vote in the Commission, Undersecretary Andrea Costa, who was present on behalf of the government, expressed satisfaction with the “result achieved, also because I have always maintained that there were the conditions to continue the gradual return to normality. The beginning of this new phase is consistent with the responsibility shown by the Italians who have learned to live with the virus with great awareness. It is a long-awaited message of trust for the citizens ».

And for the after? Still from the Ministry of Health, Undersecretary Sileri observes, looking at June, that “that month will be abandoned almost everywhere”. As for the green pass, however, its use will remain in force until the end of this year in health facilities and RSAs.

Costa called this novelty “the real turning point”. In fact, it will no longer be necessary to show the green certificate for transport and other places. This new body of rules has sparked mixed reactions.





THE ORDER OF DOCTORS – According to Filippo Anelli, president of the National Federation of the Order of doctors, «it is a wise decision, Covid infections are still high and are spoiled by so much” do it yourself “in tests and so much submerged not detected. The number of hospitalizations is decreasing but very slowly and this, together with the still high number of deaths, gives us great concern. Therefore suggesting prudence to citizens is a duty on the part of the minister and on our part an act of responsibility ». The President of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellotta, on the other hand, before the content of the decree was made official, had said that it would have been “folly to abolish the obligation to wear a mask in indoor venues, especially if crowded or poorly ventilated”.

Reactions, then, also came from politics. Matteo Salvini tweets that the novelty is “a step forward, but the request that the League has made in the commission is that the obligation to use the mask lapses everywhere”. The senators of the Health Commission of the M5S observe: “We are beginning to reduce the use of masks, even indoors, a step that comforts us”. And UDC Senator Antonio Saccone defines the partial stop to the mask “a strong signal to restart, with the wish to leave the other limitations soon behind us and that the obligation to wear it lapses everywhere”.