Mark Wahlberg, 11,000-calorie-a-day diet for the new role: “It’s not fun”

Mark Wahlberg recently had to follow a diet high calorie to star in the film Stu. The 49-year-old actor, who had to gain 13.5 kilos in 6 weeks, now recounts his particular experience: eating 11 thousand calories to day “It wasn’t fun.”

The 11,000-calorie-a-day diet

MORE INFORMATION

The role for which Mark Wahlberg had to change his physicality is that of Father Stu, a boxer turned priest. But it’s not the first time Wahlberg has undergone major weight changes for his roles: previously, reports The Independent, he put on nearly 20kg of muscle for the role of bodybuilder alongside Dwayne Johnson in 2013’s Pain & Game. and over 27 kg for the role in the 2016 disaster film Deepwater Horizon.

Good fats and bad fats: the video that explains which foods to choose for our diet

To become the priest Father Stuart Long in the next biopic the actor this time had to eat 11,000 calories a day. On The Tonight Show, Wahlberg described the weight gain process, saying, “Unfortunately, I had to consume 7,000 calories for two weeks. [al giorno] and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories. And it was fun for about an hour“. “It’s such a hard physical thing to do,” he continued.

Mark Wahlberg says it ‘wasn’t fun’ eating 11,000 calories every day for transformation in new film https://t.co/jKsyqJJy2a – The Independent (@Independent) July 16, 2021

Not only diet, after Covid: lose weight in a healthy way and without punishment

“Losing weight, it’s just a little hard, you just don’t eat and exercise, and that, even when full, I would wake up after one meal and eat another. I ate every three hours. It wasn’t fun. ‘