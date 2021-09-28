Mark Wahlberg | 5 films of the actor to review

On the occasion of the release of the film Spenser Confidential on Netflix, we remember some of the greatest blockbusters of Mark Wahlberg through these 5 films.

We don’t know if he made the deal with the devil, but what is certain is that it seems that time never passes for him. If we wanted to compare a photo of Mark Wahlberg of the 90s or the end of 2000 with one of now, we would have a hard time distinguishing the year of belonging.

For years, the American actor has been among the most sought after – in a good way – by Hollywood producers for films of various genres, thanks to his talent that makes him credible in committed films, action but also comedians like the blockbuster Ted directed by Seth MacFarlane. Now that’s the movie Spenser Confidential is available on the Netflix streaming platform, we retrace his career through 5 unforgettable films interpreted in the early 2000s.

The Italian Job (2003)

Short hair and black leather jacket, with this look the actor plays the protagonist of the film The Italian Job directed by G. Gary Gray. This is the director’s 1969 remake of the same name Peter Collinson. Charlie Croker (Wahlberg) he is a skilled robber with a respectable track record for the thefts committed in his life. After a hit in Venice made with his gang, from a predator he becomes the prey of an ambush engineered by a member of his team. Thanks to Stella’s help (Charlize Theron), they manage to escape to California, to think of a just revenge and in the meantime hatch new blows.

The Departed – Good and Evil (2006)

Nothing to take away from the other films and directors, but The Departed directed by Martin Scorsese represented an excellent opportunity for Mark Wahlberg to emerge next to Hollywood giants, such as Jack Nicholson, Alec Baldwin, Martin Sheen, Matt Damon And Leonardo Dicaprio. As with the previous title, this is also a remake of the film Infernal Affairs. The character played by handsome Mark is the police sergeant Dignam which plays a role of strong impact, especially in the final. Thanks to this film he managed to earn the nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Lovely Remains (2009)

Taken from the book of the same name written by Alice Sebold, Lovable remains is one of the best films of Peter Jackson, despite the disappointing collection in the box office. The in-character interpretation of Jack Salmon, is considered among the most dramatic ever made in his career. Salmon is a father whose 14-year-old daughter is killed by his neighbor. His only reason to live will be to protect his family and do justice in the name of love for his little girl by discovering the true identity of the killer. For those who have not seen it, it is a film that deserves a lot.

The Fighter (2010)

Mark Wahlberg is the protagonist of the film directed by David O. Russell centered on a sporting story of an American lightweight champion boxer, Micky Ward. The relationship with stepbrother and coach Dicky (Christian Bale) and with Alice Ward, the mother as manager will be a double-edged sword. Although, in a short time he manages to become one of the most followed and highly rated athletes in the world of boxing, the presence of his two family members proves to be nothing short of harmful. To save his life made of ups and downs, even going to jail, is his girlfriend Charlene known before a meeting that saw him seriously physically tested. Too bad that Wahlberg for this role could not bring home the Oscar, unlike Christian Bale and of Melissa Leo.

Red Zone – 22 miles of fire