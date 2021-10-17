Mark Wahlberg, a hero of the people

George Clooney is rightly considered a philanthropic producer, responsible for starting a certain type of cinema with a social conscience; but Mark Wahlberg, 45, is one of the brightest examples of modern actor-producer, capable of revolutionizing TV and cinema before all the others. For this reason, writing an introduction to explain who he is seems to me an understatement; so, instead, to mention the 2 Oscar & Golden Globe nominations for best actor-film (The Fighter And The Departed), the great films as a protagonist (Boogie Nights, The Perfect Storm, Shooter, Unbeatable, Ted) or directors with whom he worked (Demme, Burton, Fuqua, Scorsese, O’Russell) and again his producer titles (Entourage, Shooter, Transformers, Boardwalk Empire, Lone Survivor, Prisoners), I prefer to remind you of his origins, first as an underwear model for Calvin Klein, then as one of the few white rappers – Vanilla Ice the other – aka Marky Mark, capable of receiving the coveted platinum record after just one album. That said, let’s give Mark what’s Mark’s. Hollywood leading man, devoted father and husband, no longer a party animal, active Catholic practitioner and philanthropist for children at risk, with organizations such as the Youth Foundation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and The Good Shepherd Center for the homeless. Last additional title, businessman-restaurateur with the Wahlburgers hamburger chain, founded with his mother Alma and his brother Paul, a real empire with 27 offices throughout the United States. And now I have Mark in front of my eyes, handsome, talented, good and humble too: of those who draw strength from knowing they have made it.

Many of your latest roles are portraits of ordinary people, involved in heroic acts. In this world of hatred and violence, what is the message you want to give to the public?

Love always wins, for me it is stronger than hate. I can’t avoid the evil that happens in the world, but I can help spread a positive message. I want to emphasize the fact that in the end, in my opinion, good will always win against evil. I’m not the hero of my movies, the heroes are the people I play, fathers, cops, soldiers, men who live normal lives, who work and fuck their asses every day to keep their families honestly, without illegal shortcuts and immoral. That’s why I decided to make a movie like Deepwater Horizon.

When did you get interested in the project?

When I found out that 11 people had lost their lives. A tragedy, even if the news only talked about pollution. Don’t get me wrong, I love the environment, but it was too important a story, I wanted to tell it from a human point of view, not as a “seagull trapped in oil”. On April 20, 2010, BP’s oil rig exploded in the Gulf of Mexico. 500,000 tons of oil poured into the water continuously for 106 days. I wanted to honor the memory of these men and women. Initially none of the families wanted to participate in the film. Then, when they realized what kind of story we wanted to tell, they were happy to collaborate. From the beginning, I asked to work with Mike Williams, the electrical engineer responsible for the BP platform. Mike was crucial in making the story as authentic as possible, plus he was the last to leave the platform.

You just finished filming Patriots Day, film about the terrorist attack on the Boston Marathon. How important is it for you to tell this story as truthfully as possible?

When they learned that I was going to be the face of this story, half of Boston showed up at my mother’s house to recommend that they tell their version. It is a small city, the attack involved practically everyone who lives there. Many criticized me because they said it was too early to make a film about this tragedy. Actually, I believe it is already too late. Our message must be clear, especially towards terrorists. Good always triumphs over evil. When I saw Patrick Downes cross the finish line with his prosthetic leg, I started to cry. I had to make the film for these people, because they never stopped fighting, and their stories can inspire millions of people. Peter Berg was the right person to direct it, because he knows how important it is to tell these stories accurately. For me it was important to highlight the heroic moments of ordinary people.

When I was 12, I was already smoking at home, including joints

It is well known that when you were young you weren’t exactly an altar boy and in fact ended up in prison. How did it happen?

When I was 12, I was already smoking cigarettes at home, including joints. My parents separated when I was 11. They didn’t force me to study, and in fact I quit after the first year of high school. They also hadn’t studied, if I went to work and brought home some money for them it was not a problem. They were different times. Life was hard, there were many in the family, 9 children, my parents worked constantly to pay bills and rent. I was always on the street, I always had problems with the police, I hated cops. Then on the evening of April 8, 1988… I approached a Vietman who lived in my neighborhood to steal some beers from him, threatening him with a baseball bat. I hit him, he fell to the ground. I ran away, but someone saw me and called the police. I tried to hide and in the end I beat another man who wanted to stop me… And he lost an eye. I wasn’t even 17. They tried me as an adult and sentenced me to two years in prison for attempted murder. I spent 45 days in the Deer Island House prison in Suffolk County. I knew what to expect, three of my brothers had done the same bullshit as me. My sister has been locked up so many times that we have lost count. Then one day, in jail, I saw my brother Donnie on television dancing with the New Kids on the Block. I decided that when I got out, I would change my life. I started praying, and I haven’t stopped since.

How important is religion in your life?

That’s all. After childhood family and friends, faith was my salvation. I worked hard to be where I am. I am a man of the people, blue collar guy as they say in Boston, certainly not an Ivy League dude. I am rich, but I do not forget my roots. My life hasn’t been easy. I am loyal to my wife and my family. I don’t go to church every day, but I always start my day with a prayer, 20 minutes of meditation, to express gratitude for all I have. I pray for my mother, my wife, my children, my brothers and their families. And whoever has been good to me, I pray for my neighbors and co-workers. I have a very regular life. I go to bed at 8pm. I get up at 4 in the morning and go to the gym. When my kids wake up, I’ve already done 3 hours of workouts and I’m behind the stove making breakfast.

Why are you pissed when they call you Marky Mark?

To be honest, as a singer I was shitting. I’ve done a lot of bullshit in my life. I’ve been a thug, a rapper and a model. My brother Donnie made a fortune with New Kids on the Block, and he was also generous in producing my records, Music for the People And You Gotta Believe. I started my modeling career because they promised me the promotion of my latest album, which never happened. I would like to eliminate the useless parts of my past, they reflect nothing of the person I am today. I’ve been a jerk in the past. One of my first roles was with Leonardo Di Caprio, in the film Return from Nothing. With him I was really a fucking asshole, only recently did I get the chance to apologize. Ditto with Kate Moss, who hated me during the Calvin Klein campaign. Maybe she took offense, because I told her I didn’t like her. She was beautiful, but I’ve always liked curvy women with breasts.

The Wahlburgers restaurant chain, how did you find the name?

Thanks to my brother Paul, he’s the smartest in the family. We already had a restaurant, Alma Nove, in honor of my mother and her 9 children, but Paul always wanted a restaurant where they could cook something more sophisticated than fast food. He’s a talented chef, we’re opening our first venue here in LA

Where is it?

On Sunset Plaza, it’s a special place for me, because I met my wife there. In the near future we have Asia in mind, then Europe. Who knows, maybe one day we will also arrive in Italy!

You also met the Pope on his visit to Philadelphia. Did you have a chance to talk to him?

Yes, it was one of the most amazing moments of my life. I realized he didn’t know who I was, because he doesn’t watch television. I told him how much I appreciate his openness to difficult issues like homosexuality and abortion.

Describe your relationship with Peter Berg, director of your latest films.

Peter’s only problem is that he’s from New York! But since we worked a lot together in Boston, I had the opportunity to make him understand what it means to be one of us! We made three films together, in the next 10 years we want to make six more. We are brothers. The other night I had to throw him out of the house, he didn’t want to leave. But I go to bed early: and he looked at me as if I were mad.

How did you start your day today?

Wake up at dawn and immediately training, I ran 8 km in an hour. I’m on a strict diet, I dream of pizza and spaghetti. The problem is that for Deepwater Horizon I had to get fat, then I had another movie planned for which I had to lose a lot of weight, so I went on a 100 day diet. But the movie eventually skipped, and Peter asked me to regain weight for Patriots Day. I started drinking and eating, then I met Michael Bay for Transformeryes, as soon as he saw me he was worried because I had a belly. So back on a diet, now I have three weeks to lose 10 pounds. In short, here it is, it is not easy.