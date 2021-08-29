Mark Wahlberg: “After Joe Bell came out, parents of LGBT children flooded me with messages”

Mark Wahlberg shared on Instagram the messages he received from parents of LGBT children after Joe Bell’s release in US theaters.

After the release of Joe Bell, the new film by Mark Wahlberg, the actor shared some of the messages he received from parents of children LGBT. The film, released on July 23 in the United States, is based on a true story: that of Jadin Bell, an American student who committed suicide due to bullying and homophobia.

In the film Wahlberg plays the role of “an Oregon father who decides to pay homage to his gay teenage son named Jadin“crossing America in order to talk to people about it”the terrifying effects of bullying“.

After the film hit theaters, the American actor was inundated with messages from parents of gay children, which he later decided to share on Instagram. A mother wrote to Mark privately, stating: “I accepted that my son was gay from day one, but there are so many parents who don’t. “

Another user wrote: “My son attempted suicide in January. He confessed to me that he is trans and I will do everything in my power to protect him from the hatred of the world. I pray that the film will help open the hearts and minds of parents who are struggling to accept their children as they are.. “

In the caption of the post about messages received after Joe Bell’s release, Mark Wahlberg wrote: “Powerful Messages: Thanks to Paul and others who contacted me. I am delighted to hear that you were moved by Joe Bell’s mission to honor his son and end bullying“.