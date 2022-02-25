Mark Wahlberg almost fired his agent for not getting the rights to ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Even though Fifty Shades of Grey it had its fair share of reviews, it was a box office hit late in its run. Based on the popular novel of the same name, the trilogy grossed over $1 billion worldwide. It also helped launch the careers of actors Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. However, Mark Wahlberg could have seen the franchise’s potential early on, as he once tried to be a part of it. Fifty shades.

But when he missed out on securing the rights to the franchise, Wahlberg almost fired his agent.

Mark Wahlberg became a producer because he was never the first actor to get the script.

Wahlberg may be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean he was always the first to write screenplays. This played a role in transformers star who wants to become a film producer.

“The only reason I wanted to do it was because I was never going to get the script first. I had to wait for Brad Pitt to come by; I had to wait for this to happen,” Wahlberg said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “So I had to go out and create my own material, find material, develop it myself and have creative control.”

After testing the production, Wahlberg admitted that he enjoyed the process enough to move on.

“So that was it for me, and then I loved it, and it was addictive for me,” he added.

Mark Wahlberg really wanted to produce ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Wahlberg saw the potential the franchise had and fought to be a big part of it. So much so that he was already in talks with the writer long before the movie was made.

“We were very close to getting the rights, we were talking to the writer before she had an agent,” he once told Access. “I just knew it was going to be a freak, whether I thought it was good, bad, or indifferent. It was definitely going to be one of those things that would create quite a stir.”

In the same interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Unexplored The actor went into a bit more detail about the situation. He stated that he had become so angry that he could not ensure fifty shades, It almost cost him his agent.

“I almost fired my agent Ari [Emanuel] on [Fifty Shades] — not because I wanted to play the part. We were aware of the book from the beginning, and we were close to securing the rights, and then we got into this bidding war. We were so close to having [it]. That was one of the few times I was going to fire Ari,” she said.

Angelina Jolie Rumored to Direct ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Mark Wahlberg wasn’t the only actor he was linked to fifty shades behind the scenes. At one point, rumors circulated that Angelina Jolie was also being considered as a possible director for the film. Jolie was even once personally asked about the legitimacy of the rumors. However, she did not confirm or deny the speculations at the time.

“I came out of the door very clearly: after blood and honey, if I were ever to direct again, it would have to be a certain kind of movie,” he told Entertainment Weekly (via Marie Claire). “You know, I’m looking forward to seeing what Sam [Taylor-Johnson] do with fifty shades and she is amazing.”

