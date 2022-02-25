Mark Wahlberg almost fired his agent for not getting the rights to ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Even though Fifty Shades of Grey it had its fair share of reviews, it was a box office hit late in its run. Based on the popular novel of the same name, the trilogy grossed over $1 billion worldwide. It also helped launch the careers of actors Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. However, Mark Wahlberg could have seen the franchise’s potential early on, as he once tried to be a part of it. Fifty shades.

But when he missed out on securing the rights to the franchise, Wahlberg almost fired his agent.

