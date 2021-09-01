Mark Wahlberg and his 11,000-calorie diet for the new role: “It wasn’t fun”

Mark Wahlberg, actor, producer and former American model, is known to the general public for numerous films, starting with Boogie Nights – The other Hollywood, followed by The perfect storm, Planet of the Apes – Planet of the Apes, The Italian Job, The Departed, The Fighter, Ted, Ted 2 and many others. Nominated 2 times for an Academy Award, along with 2 Golden Globes and winner of 2 MTV Movie Awards, Mark Wahlberg is, along with other Hollywood stars, one of the protagonists of the most incredible physical transformations for the interpretation of a role. Just think of The Fighter, where Wahlberg dressed up as a boxer. Also for Stu, the actor’s new film, Wahlberg not only returns as a boxer, but has had to significantly gain weight.

Mark Wahlberg’s Great New Physical Transformation

Loading... Advertisements

Before filming began, Mark Wahlberg said he was excited about the idea of ​​being able to eat whatever he wanted, but when he really started his training and diet program he realized that maybe it wasn’t as great as he thought. Thursday 15 July 2021, during an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Wahlberg said he had to gain 10 kilos over the course of 3 weeks to take on the role of a boxer turned priest. “I had to consume 7,000 heat for two weeks and 11,000 for another two weeks“, Declared the actor. “It was good for an hour, but then it becomes difficult both physically and psychologically. Losing weight is different, you eat less and train a lot, in this case maybe you are full, go to sleep and then you have to wake up shortly after a meal because you have to eat another one. For example, I had to eat every three hours“. When Fallon asked Wahlberg if at the age of 50, recently turned by the actor, gaining or losing weight in a short time becomes more difficult, the actor replied: “Absolutely yes, the metabolism starts to slow down and becomes much more complicated“.

Read also John Wick 4: Bill Skarsgård reveals why he took part in the action with Keanu Reeves