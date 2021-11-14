Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart star in Me Time, the new Netflix comedy

Which actors who have never worked together would you like to see act in the same film? If your answer is Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg go no further, because the new Netflix movie Me Time will grant your wish.

There are so many films coming and under development for Netflix, as well as the stars who will be part of it: it will soon arrive on the Red Notice platform, with Gal Gadot, The Rock and Ryan Reynolds; The Harder They Fall, with Idris Elba, Regina King and Jonathan Majors; and the filming of Don’t Look Up, by Adam McKay, the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence among the many great names of the cast, has now ended.

But these are some of the most anticipated titles, and now another one will be added: Me Time, a new comedy written, directed and produced by John Hamburg starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

The film follows the events of “a stay-at-home father (Hart, who finds himself having some time to himself for the first time in years when his wife’s kids are away from home for a few days. At this juncture he reconnects with his ex-best friend ( Wahlberg) and start a wild weekend that will change his life“.

Me Time will be produced by HartBeat Productions (Kevin Hart’s company), e part of a multi-year agreement between the actor and the streaming platform.