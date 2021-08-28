Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart star of the comedy Me Time

The actors Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart will be the protagonists of the comedy Me Time, a new project produced for Netflix.

To write the screenplay for the film will be John Hamburg, also committed to directing and as a producer in collaboration with Hart and Bryan Smiley.

Spenser Confidential: A close-up of Mark Wahlberg

Me Time will tell the story of a father, played by Kevin Hart, who for the first time in many years finds himself having free time to devote to himself while his wife and children are apart. The man then decides to reconnect with his best friend, part entrusted to Mark Wahlberg, giving life to a crazy weekend that risks turning his life upside down.

The play is part of the deal that Kevin Hart, through his HartBeat Production, has partnered with Netflix and is planning to make new feature films.

Mark Wahlberg has already collaborated with the streaming platform on the occasion of the action comedy Spenser Confidential, which was seen by 85 million people in the first four weeks of its stay in the catalog. Among the next films in which he will be the protagonist there are also the films Uncharted, Arthur the King and Stu, whose shooting ended a few days ago.