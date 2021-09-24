Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane accidentally survived 9/11

Ted is an irreverent and hilarious 2012 film directed by Seth MacFarlane and with protagonists Mark Wahlberg (Read the actor’s typical day here) as well as the director himself who, thanks to motion capture, played the funny animated puppet. Together they have created a biting film that has met with considerable success all over the world. However, many do not know that they could have died together, many years before the film was made. In fact, they both had a ticket for one of the planes that11 September 2001 crashed on twin towers to New York. Wahlberg was saved by his sudden decision to delay his departure, drive to the Big Apple, and from there take a flight to the California.

For the director, however, the luck of the draw intervened. MacFarlane in fact arrived at the airport only 10 minutes late, which prevented him from boarding due to the closing of the gates. When the plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center, the man was still sitting in the airport and observed from there the event that more than any other has changed American history in the last 20 years, with the knowledge that he should have been on that wretched flight.

If a few years later Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane were able to give life together with Ted, it is therefore only due to a series of lucky coincidences worthy of the best Hollywood script that allowed a man, thanks to a miserable delay of only 10 minutes, to don’t lose your life.

Did you know this incredible coincidence that unites the two protagonists of Ted?

