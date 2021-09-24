Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane lost the plane which was hijacked on September 11, 2001

Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane lost American Airlines 11, one of the planes that later hit the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Wahlberg was supposed to board but decided at the last moment to drive to New York City and fly to California afterwards. MacFarlane, on the other hand, arrived at the gate ten minutes late and was not allowed to board. He was sitting in the airport when he saw that his plane had hit the north tower of the World Trade Center.

Wahlberg, an actor originally from Boston, sparked quite a bit of controversy in the following years by claiming that if he had been on that flight, he would have prevented the attacks from happening. He later apologized for his insensitive comment on the families of the victims and those who actually boarded the plane that morning.

Rob Lowe instead flew with the hijackers who carried out the attacks 11 days before 9/11. Lowe said: “I flew with the 9/11 hijackers without realizing it. I was shooting ‘The West Wing’ in Washington at the time and I didn’t notice anything.”